Summary WhatsApp is working on introducing message forwarding to Channels, according to hints found within the app's latest beta for Android.

This feature is seemingly in early development and hasn't been widely rolled out yet, but its functionality will be fairly straightforward, letting channel owners forward messages from groups or 1-1 conversations.

The under-development feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.26.2, though downloading this version doesn't guarantee its appearance.

WhatsApp began the broader rollout of Channels in the middle of the year after being extensively tested in beta releases during the preceding months. Since then, we've seen the Meta-owned messaging app working on a couple of enhancements to Channels, including, but not limited to, message editing and polls. The chat app is now looking to bundle message forwarding to the one-to-many messaging functionality, as revealed by the app's latest beta for Android.

Simply put, Channel owners would be able to forward messages from other chats to their Channel, including text, images, videos, GIFs, audio messages, stickers, etc, according to WABetaInfo, who found traces of this feature within WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.26.2. However, since it's still in the early stages of development, message forwarding hasn't fully rolled out to all beta testers, per the source.

But we're lucky enough to get a basic understanding of how it would work when it eventually goes live. As you can see below, it works exactly as one expects, letting Channel owners directly forward a message from a group or 1-1 conversation onto the Channel you run. Another use case here, as WABetaInfo puts it, is giving people the ability to refine and edit the message in another chat window before forwarding it to the masses.

The fact that one can instantaneously forward images, videos, or text to thousands of people also has its obvious downsides, such as the possible spread of misinformation. According to WhatsApp's guidelines, it uses "automated tools, manual review, and user reports" to detect violations. So these safeguards will have a bigger role to play as this broadcasting feature continues to grow.

It's hard to provide an ETA for its wider availability, with WABetaInfo saying it would appear in a "future update" of the chat app. Nevertheless, there's merit in a feature like this, especially for organizations that are looking to get the word out to their audiences quickly. With this in mind, we suspect it shouldn't be long before it makes it to the beta testers and, eventually, the stable version of WhatsApp for Android.

Much like some of the other recent additions on WhatsApp, channels have long existed on rival messaging apps like Telegram. Moreover, WhatsApp's implementation also lacked some basic functionality on launch day, such as the ability to send stickers and voice messages or a simplified way of sharing individual Channel updates. Away from Channels, a recently surfaced WhatsApp beta carried clues about a potential integration with sister app Instagram, letting people share or repost their WhatsApp status on the image sharing app.