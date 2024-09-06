Meta details its plans for WhatsApp and Messenger's interoperability with third-party messaging apps

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Tech giant Meta has given in to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) pressure, and it has finally announced that two of its primary messaging platforms will soon gain more interoperability features.

Closing out the week with a major blog post, Meta announced that WhatsApp and Messenger would soon be able to connect with other third-party messaging services via group chats, with voice call support coming down the line.

The tech giant first talked about building interop support back in March, and we got our first look at what the functionality might look like in WhatsApp later in the same month. At the time, Dick Brouwer, an engineering director at WhatsApp suggested that the company had been building on interoperability for the past two years, and the functionality isn't a result of DMA pressure.

Third-party apps interested in building interoperability support for WhatsApp and Messenger would need to encrypt messages using the Signal Protocol, and then package them using XML. Meta and WhatsApp users, on the other hand, will have an option to opt-in to third-party chats