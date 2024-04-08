Summary Code found in the latest WhatsApp beta update suggests the app may soon notify users when they're mentioned in unseen status updates.

The feature isn't live for anyone yet, but it's expected to send an alert when someone mentions your new WhatsApp username in their status update.

It's also possible that WhatsApp might allow you to set things up to where you're only notified whenever certain contacts mention your username.

If you rely on pings to keep up with your friends on social media and messaging apps, you aren’t alone. Given the sheer number of platforms you may be on, notification fatigue could be a real problem, and this is when mentions come into play. By defaulting to mentions, you can stay on top of who is trying to reach you without having to constantly check every app. WhatsApp is one instant messaging service that allows its users to leverage mentions to ping their contacts, and it may soon extend this capability.

According to WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, code seen in an update seeding to the Google Play beta program suggests that the app may soon notify you when you’re mentioned in an unseen status update. Although it’s not available to testers just yet, version 2.24.8.13 seems to suggest that the feature is in the works. That being said, those who have spotted it in action have not identified the specific mechanism of the notification.

How the new WhatsApp feature may function

One trigger could be simply the mentioning of your WhatsApp username in a status update you haven’t read yet in the app. Another trigger could be more specific ­— WhatsApp could develop the feature to only notify you when you’re mentioned in the status update of a favorite contact. Regardless, it seems that the feature is geared toward making sure you’re aware of what has been left unseen in the app.

Some might find such a feature to be overkill, but such options can help work around notification fatigue and stay on top of missed connections. Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, has made several tweaks to the instant messenger over the past few months to remedy such issues. In 2023, for example, a visual indicator started notifying users when they missed a call from a contact. Although the feature was set to be new for Android users, it had already been an option for iOS users with the app. There’s no certainty about whether the latest notification feature for status updates will become official — but given the potential benefits, it wouldn’t be surprising if Meta pushed this one live.