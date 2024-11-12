Key Takeaways WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.24.9 simplifies selecting multiple images at once, eliminating an extra step.

Users can also now add a note to a group of photos/videos and see how many items are included in a message.

WhatsApp continues to make improvements to its photo and video gallery, including easier access.

WhatsApp has long been one of the most popular choices for a messaging application, especially when sharing images. One reason is because it uses a completely different compression algorithm compared to other picks like Facebook Messenger that allows users to send images without losing a lot of quality. Most other messaging applications smash image quality down like a marshmallow in the middle of a s'more. There was just one problem: selecting more than one image as a time wasn't the easiest task in the world. The latest update to the WhatsApp beta says that might be about to change.

The folks over at WaBetaInfo shared findings that the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.24.9 arrives with a new interface that makes it easier to select multiple images at once. In fact, it removes an entire step from the process. Previously, when selecting an image that you wanted to share, WhatsApp would open it in the drawing editor first. WhatsApp no longer automatically opens this editor, instead taking users right back to the chat screen. This update streamlines the process while leaving the option to the sender. If you want to tweak a photo inside WhatsApp's image tool, just tap the Edit icon that appears beside the caption bar.

Source: WABetaInfo

Other, smaller changes are in store as well

There are a few less-noticeable-but-still-impactful changes as well, like the ability to add a note to an entire group of photos or videos at once. Now you can provide a single description that will be attached to every media item included in your message. The app also groups all the images together into a single message bubble, even if it's only a couple of images. You just have to make sure to include a caption. The message will also indicate how many items are included in a message.

This change is just one more in a string of updates WhatsApp has made to its photo and video gallery. In a previous beta update, WhatsApp made it easier to access your media gallery. You should note that this feature might still have a few bugs to work out, especially if the recipient is using a different version of the WhatsApp beta.