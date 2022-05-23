Know who liked that one photo in the album without having to open it

Who can believe that message reactions only came to WhatsApp just this month? You aren't crazy to think that it's true. BUt now comes the task of iterating on this feature and, while it can be mundane, one area that can be improved upon is in finding who reacted which way to that one photo or video in an album without having to open the album.

WABetaInfo surfaced said feature in development and reports that it will be on track for release on the WhatsApp betas for the Android, iOS, and desktop.

Currently, when a user reacts to media in a WhatsApp album, it is possible to see only who gave the reaction and the reaction itself, but not the media in question without opening the album. That would change with this update which would let the app display a thumbnail of the picture or video next within the existing message reaction information.

As with many of these feature finds that are at this stage, there's no timeline on when it'll reach beta users much less stable app users. But if you're looking to keep occupied, the Meta-owned platform has several other improvements in the queue including the forthcoming launch of file sharing, a premium subscription for WhatsApp Business users, and rich link previews to status updates. Another highly anticipated feature, which is the ability to silently exit groups, is expected to make its way to a beta version in the near future.

