WhatsApp was among the first messaging apps to take the lead in incorporating AI initiatives into its platform. The AI features on WhatsApp are built upon Meta AI, which is an intelligent assistant capable of answering queries, creating images, and more. Meta AI's presence in WhatsApp is getting stronger, especially with users being able to access it straight from the search bar. However, your profile images also could soon be AI-generated using Meta AI.

Folks at WABetaInfo have spotted an under-development feature on WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.24.14.13 update. The discovery hints at a feature that will allow WhatsApp users to generate images of themselves with AI.

Your WhatsApp profile images could soon be AI-powered

As you can see in the screenshot below, the feature is now available to WhatsApp beta testers, and its release is supposedly planned for the upcoming app update. The way this feature works is remarkably simple. It just requires users to take a single set of photos of themselves. Then, the tool will turn them into AI-powered images.

After taking the setup pictures, users must type "Imagine me" in the Meta AI conversation to command the tool to create an AI version of their photos. As the feature's explanation reads, users might also be able to imagine their photos in different backgrounds and locations while adding various effects to them.

The feature is available on single chats, with users needing to type "@Meta AI imagine me." Importantly, Meta AI won't be able to read your conversations in chats, and the app will automatically share the resulting image message in the conversation. This ensures your privacy. You can opt out of the tool anytime to maintain control and delete your AI-generated images in the Meta AI settings.

There are many third-party services that can create AI-powered images of users, but adding this to WhatsApp as a built-in feature is certainly a welcome addition. You can enable it through settings once it's available on your device.