Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, also owns WhatsApp, the instant messaging app known for its end-to-end encryption. While Instagram and Facebook have become known for their advertisements, WhatsApp has stayed away from them for the most part, but this could change. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart has now confirmed that ads aren’t entirely out of the question.

While speaking to the Brazilian publication Folha De S. Paulo, Cathcart said that WhatsApp does not intend to display ads within the messenger’s inbox, as it could hinder the “messaging experience” (via The Verge). However, the executive didn’t rule out ads on the app altogether, and noted that Channels may eventually be able to charge people to subscribe. In turn, owners could have the option to display ads within Channels.

This isn’t the first time that Meta has considered adding advertisements to WhatsApp. Back in 2018, the company toyed with the idea of introducing them to Status within the app. At the time, the plan was to allow business owners to stream automated messages to users on the platform. However, Meta reversed track after raising privacy concerns among people who use WhatsApp specifically for its end-to-end encryption.

Despite the shift back toward advertisements, WhatsApp hasn’t stopped making improvements to the user experience. For example, Meta announced WhatsApp support for multiple user accounts on the same device in October 2023. Passkey support was also deployed for those who wanted to bolster account security. In terms of messaging, more text formatting options debuted, permitting the use of code blocks. Self-destructing voice notes were rolled out as well, and WhatsApp noted that it was working on developing voice message support for Channels.

Channels, generally speaking, is a newer feature on WhatsApp. They began widely appearing for users back in September 2023 as a way to give people a way to broadcast messages to larger audiences. Since then, Meta has made updates to Channels to develop a more interactive user experience — and the deployment of ads by Channel owners could impact this in the future.

If you’re a WhatsApp user, you’ve likely already seen many of these changes to the app first-hand. Depending on why you use the instant messaging service, the shift toward ad integration could be a major turnoff. That being said, WhatsApp remains one of the more robust, secure instant messengers that is free of charge. As these changes are implemented, it will be interesting to see just how much Meta intends to keep cost-free.