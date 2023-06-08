WhatsApp has been on a spree of adding new features to its platform. In recent weeks, the Meta-owned platform rolled out Chat Lock, followed by the ability to edit your sent messages. Now, WhatsApp is taking another step towards becoming a key app in your life with the introduction of Channels. This private broadcasting service will allow you to stay on top of the latest happenings in the topics that interest you.

The concept of Channels is not new, with Telegram already offering something similar. It is a one-way communication tool for admins to share text, photos, videos, and other media files with their followers. To make discoverability easier, WhatsApp has created a directory to find and subscribe to channels you like, and you can even join one through invite links.

WhatsApp says it is "aspiring to build the most private broadcast service" with Channels. To achieve this, it ensures that your profile photo and phone number are not visible to the channel admin or other followers. Further, any message in a channel by the admin will automatically self-destruct after 30 days. Plus, the company is working on even faster ways for updates to disappear. Channel admins will also have the option to disable screenshots and forwards.

Further, admins will have complete control over the discoverability of their Channels and who can join them. Unlike other communication on WhatsApp, Channels are not end-to-end encrypted. However, the Meta-owned messaging platform is exploring this as a future option.

To enable businesses to take full advantage of Channels, WhatsApp will allow them to use its payment services and promote their channels in the search directory.

For now, WhatsApp is launching Channels in Colombia and Singapore in partnership with select organizations. The broadcasting feature will expand to more countries in the coming months, with WhatsApp allowing anyone to create a channel.