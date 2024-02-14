WhatsApp channels offer a handy way to send and receive relevant updates inside the app. It lets you broadcast messages and updates with followers without revealing your mobile number and profile picture. When you create a new WhatsApp channel on an iPhone or Android phone, you may want to add admins to manage it efficiently.

Among the newly announced features, you can add multiple admins to a WhatsApp channel and share frequent updates without missing a beat. It's particularly useful when you run a news channel or a business account on WhatsApp and want to keep followers and customers engaged with the latest updates and happenings.

Admin features on a WhatsApp channel

Before you invite others as admins on your WhatsApp channel, make sure to understand admin features and send invitations to relevant contacts only. An admin can make the following changes to your channel:

Send messages and share updates on your WhatsApp channel

Change channel profile picture

Change channel name

Tweak WhatsApp channel description

Add multiple WhatsApp admins to a channel on Android

Before you start, create a WhatsApp channel. After creating one, it becomes visible to others on WhatsApp. You can also invite your contacts to join the channel. Now, follow the steps below to add multiple WhatsApp admins:

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone. Slide to the Updates menu. Select your WhatsApp channel. Tap the channel name at the top. Scroll down and select Invite admins. Close You can invite up to 16 people to join the channel as admin. Admins can send updates, change the channel profile, and see your phone number. Tap the checkmark at the bottom. WhatsApp shows the default invitation message to be an admin for the channel. Edit it to your preference and tap send. Close You'll receive a confirmation message after the person views and accepts your invitation to be an admin on your WhatsApp channel.

When your WhatsApp contact opens the invitation link, the app makes it invalid to avoid misuse. The person can't forward or copy the invitation link.

Invite several WhatsApp admins to a channel on iPhone

WhatsApp uses a different user interface on iPhone. Here's how to add others as admins on WhatsApp for iOS.

Launch WhatsApp and open the Updates tab. Select your WhatsApp channel. Go to the channel info menu. Scroll down and select Invite Admins. Close Tap the radio button beside a contact and tap Invite. Stick with the default invitation message or edit it to your preference. Tap send. Wait for the person to accept your invitation. Close

You can also go to the channel info menu and tap a follower's name to invite them as an admin. After accepting the invitation, your added admin can share updates and manage the channel without any input from you.

Add WhatsApp channel admins on the desktop

WhatsApp offers apps on Windows and Mac. If you mostly use WhatsApp on the desktop, check the steps below to add multiple admins to a channel.

The steps below apply to WhatsApp web.

Open WhatsApp on the desktop. Click the Channels icon at the top. Select a channel you created. Click the down arrow in the upper-right corner. Open Channel info. Scroll down and select Invite admins. Click the checkbox beside a contact and tap the checkmark.

When the person accepts the invitation to be an admin, they can share updates and make other tweaks on your WhatsApp channel.

We used the web-based WhatsApp desktop apps in the steps above. The company recently launched apps for Windows and Mac. While these apps look and feel better than their web-based counterpart, they don't support WhatsApp channels.

Manage your WhatsApp channel admins

If someone misuses their admin rights and shares irrelevant updates in your WhatsApp channel, remove them as admin. Follow the steps below to make changes.

WhatsApp for iOS

Go to a channel info menu on WhatsApp (check the steps above). Tap channel admin. Select Dismiss as Admin. Confirm your decision. You can check your pending admin invites from the same menu. Close

WhatsApp for Android

Open a WhatsApp channel info menu (refer to the steps above). Tap channel admin. Tap Dismiss as admin. Close

WhatsApp Desktop

Navigate to the WhatsApp channel info menu on the desktop. Scroll down and click the down-arrow icon beside an admin. Select Dismiss as admin.

Take care of time zone differences

Since the introduction of WhatsApp channels, the Facebook-owned company has been busy adding new features to deliver a seamless broadcasting experience to followers. WhatsApp channels is also available on the desktop apps. Check our dedicated guide to using WhatsApp from your laptop and manage your channel like a pro.