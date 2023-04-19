WhatsApp rates among the best encrypted instant messaging services in the business, and the Meta-owned service is frequently adding new features to help keep it at the front of the pack. The latest in the ever-growing list of WhatsApp additions was found within the newest iteration of WhatsApp beta, version 2.23.8.25. Following up on a recent beta release that allowed users to add more context to the media they share, the chat app is now working on letting users see the entirety of their contacts' About info.

The About section resides within the Edit Profile window on WhatsApp and allows users to quickly write a word or two detailing their current mood. While some keep this short, others like to jot down an entire sentence or two. Until now, this meant that such users would get their About section cut short, especially when viewed from the full list of contacts.

The new update offers more space for the text residing within the user's About section, saving them the trouble of manually opening the contact's profile to read what it says. To be clear, the company is only allowing an extra line of text, so entire paragraphs will still be cut short. The side-by-side comparison offered by WABetaInfo details the changes clearly.

The About page is separate from the WhatsApp Status, which has become a medium for Snapchat-style stories, in line with other Meta products like Instagram and Facebook. The enhanced visibility of the About info is available to users enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program through the Play Store, provided they have version 2.23.8.25 installed. WABetaInfo says the extra line may only appear for some beta testers initially but will eventually roll out to all in the program.

As pointed out by WABetaInfo, this is by no means a major update, especially compared to some of the other features currently under development. Outside the beta channels, WhatsApp recently announced the rollout of three new security features for all users in a bid to bolster security.