This week's Roku-Google deal isn't the only good news for YouTube TV users — fans of shows like "Match Game," the U.S. adaptation of "The Chase," "Master Minds," and "America Says" will be happy to know that the streaming service has picked up Game Show Network.

The Sony Pictures-owned channel which exclusively screens game shows is currently the only one of its type on YouTube TV. Most of GSN's current schedule features recent, originally-produced titles including "Catch 21" and "Chain Reaction."

It also airs the Steve Harvey-hosted series of "Family Feud" which is made by Fremantle. Ironically, the UK production house also runs rival channel Buzzr which is primarily distributed through over-the-air digital subchannels. Even more strange, Buzzr and a modified GSN feed are both available for free on Pluto TV.

GSN does not air, however, Sony Pictures' own "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" — programs with long back catalogues, but make plenty of money for the company through local TV syndication.

