Quick answer: Direct-attached storage (DAS) is usually used with a single device at a time through a USB cable whereas network-attached storage (NAS) is connected to the network and can be accessed by multiple devices simultaneously.

Just about everyone has run out of storage space, be it on a PC, smartphone, or even a USB drive. Direct-attached storage (DAS) is excellent as stashing away files or trasnferring data between systems, but there's risk of loss or damage (depending on the storage medium), and it's a process to locate the drive and physically connect it to your PC. This is where network-attached storage (NAS) comes into play, but which is the better choice?

What is direct-attached storage (DAS)?

As the name implies, direct-attached storage is connected to the host device. This can be in the form of a slot on a PC motherboard, such as M.2 or SATA, or a USB port. DAS are considerably more affordable as they usually consist of a single drive. If you run out of space on your desktop PC, simply install a secondary drive, if the motherboard allows. But not everyone has this option, which is where external drives take over.

These are great for storing data but come with various risks. A DAS can even come in the form of a diskless enclosure where 3.5-inch HDDs or 2.5-inch SSDs can be installed. This allows for far higher storage capacities to be configured but a direct connection between the DAS and PC is required for access to the stored data be possible. A NAS solves this issue by directly connecting to the network.

What is network-attached storage (NAS)?

A network-attached storage device makes use of the available network. These are essentially diskless servers, powered by processors, utilizing RAM to store the OS and data, and often have comprehensive interfaces that allow the configuration and management of just about everything on the enclsoure. They're more expensive than DAS solutions, but offer far more performance, capabilities, and capacity.

Which is better for you?

NAS is the best choice for networks with more than one device online at any given time requriing access to stored files. It's also possible to run servives such as a media server or surveillence system to bring additional benefits to the home or office. They're considerably more expensive than DAS but come with far more functionality. A DAS is more affordable, easier to set up and use, but comes with risk to stored data.

If you own a single PC and need somewhere to safely offload some files, we'd recommend a DAS. An external drive or diskless enclosure will work wonders without costing too much. If you need to provide access to more than one system, we'd recommend looking at our collection of the best NAS.