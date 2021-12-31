Allow me to let you in on a little secret: I'm terrible when it comes to impulse purchases. I spend a lot of time at home, making it easy to convince myself to buy more gadgets, gizmos, or even just decorations for my workspace. Between my job at Android Police and my various hobbies, I've probably spent more time in my home office this year than any other room in the house, including my bedroom — a fact that should probably persuade me to get more sleep.

Generally speaking, my office setup isn't super unique — and I certainly wouldn't call it photogenic — but I did make a couple of changes this year to make myself more comfortable while working. So, if you're curious how I'm experiencing the ever-moving world of tech news every day, here's my setup.

The desk

This summer, I started developing pretty severe pain in my back and shoulders, especially during busy weeks like whenever a new Android 12 beta would drop. Back in October, I decided to finally take the plunge and upgrade my desk for the first time since I was in college. I went all-in on an electronic standing desk from Vari. Measuring in at 60" x 30", it's slightly longer and deeper than my previous traditional desk, occasionally feeling more like a really fancy table.

That extra space goes a long way, making everything feel a little less cramped than before. Obviously, the biggest benefit is the ability to switch between sitting and standing in just a few seconds. It's one of the most extravagant things I've ever purchased for myself, but I have absolutely no regrets. Plus, my old desk is the perfect space for capturing review photos without having to rearrange my living room every single time.

The computer

Although I've built computers in the past — both for myself and others — I've switched to using gaming laptops. I find swapping between computers during the workday pretty exhausting and much prefer having a device that can do it all, even if that means sacrificing some raw horsepower.

Currently, I'm rocking a Razer Blade 15 I bought about a year and a half ago. I have no doubt there are better, faster, and more affordable gaming machines on the market today, but it's thin and (relatively) light, has a great 300Hz display, and the combination of a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q is more than enough for blogging, photo editing, and gaming. I'm not entirely convinced I'll stick with Razer when it's time to upgrade in a couple of years, but I've enjoyed my time with this laptop anyway.

The workspace

Since I use my laptop with an external monitor for most of the day, I have it set up in a standing dock to save room on my desk. I'm sure there are airflow concerns about keeping it closed most of the time, but I usually don't push this thing all too hard. Even my usual lineup of PC games consists of niche JRPGs that could run on hardware much older than this.

Since late last year, I've used an entry-level 4K monitor from Dell, replacing an older (and very similar) Asus monitor that developed red splotches in all four corners of the display. A 4TB external hard drive and an old Mac Mini I use as an AirMessage server are stored below my monitor. Finally, I have a couple of near-field studio monitors I use for editing audio and video projects.

Mouse, keyboard, mics, and more

Speaking of podcasting, I have a Yamaha MG10XU mixer wedged in between my laptop and speakers. It's nothing fancy and gets the job done, though admittedly, my podcasting output has been pretty limited over the back half of 2021. I used this setup to create a comedy podcast throughout 2020 with my roommate, then competed (and won) in an online podcasting competition around the time I started writing at Android Police. I do have a long-form show in the works I'd like to premiere sometime next year, but it's been on the backburner as I work behind the scenes on some extra content.

Like my mixer, my mic isn't anything fancy. I use a Shure SM58, which more than gets the job done, along with a flexible mic arm to move it in and out of the way as needed. I also have a ShuttlePRO v2, loaded with shortcuts and editing tools for Audition and Premiere.

I'm typing this on Drop's CTRL keyboard, which I received pre-built with Cherry MX Brown switches. Unlike some of my co-workers, I'm not a keyboard fanatic — I just need something reliable and enjoyable to use. It's much better than the (terribly unreliable) Corsair mechanical board I had when I started back in March, and that's about all I can ask for. I have a Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed mouse that I picked up on the cheap, and it's fine. I have yet to find a mouse I really like — Logitech's software has burned me in the past, and Razer's more advanced wired mice have literally fallen apart in my hands multiple times. It gets the job done, but if anyone has a mouse they've truly fallen head over heels for, I'd love some recommendations.

Finally, I have a 4th-gen iPad Air placed on a stand below my monitor. It's primarily used for content consumption and, more recently, for taking notes during meetings with an Apple Pencil. I like it, and generally find that iOS stays out of the way (although notifications are unsurprisingly awful).

Everything else

My desk is covered in stuff, from figurines and Amiibos to a Snorlax plushie I keep on one of the speakers. It's not terribly exciting, but it helps make my office feel less like a workspace. I also have an electronic coaster for keeping my coffee warm during the day. My second desk has some photo backdrops on it, as well as my camera — a Panasonic GH5 — and a random assortment of gadgets and other clutter. I have a record player behind me alongside some cheap (but surprisingly decent) bookshelf speakers from Monoprice.

There's an Oculus Quest 2 floating around that I bought the day after Christmas, proving my poor impulse control, along with an oscillating fan and an assortment of candles. Finally, I've made the decision to leave my studio lights standing all the time, if only to make snapping photos a little quicker. It's a two-pack from Amazon — nothing fancy.

I'm currently looking to move out of my apartment into a house, which should give me plenty of new ways to improve my setup. Until then, this office has served me well — certainly better than working out of my bedroom as I did a couple of years ago. It's nothing flashy, but it's met all of my needs so far — especially after this year's desk upgrade.

