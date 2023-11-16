Google surprised many with the launch of the Android 14 Quarterly Platform Release 2 (QPR2) beta in mid-November, all while the QPR1 beta is still in full swing. The company usually first releases stable versions before turning to the next beta. Then again, Google did just this before when it launched QPR1 in September, ahead of the stable Android 14 launch. While Android 14 QPR1 will all but certainly go stable as the December Feature Drop at the end of 2023, Android 14 QPR2 should arrive for everyone in March 2024 as the March Feature Drop. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming quarterly platform release.

Many people installing Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 on their Pixel phones noticed that the process was much faster than usual. The reports range from under 10 minutes to about 20 minutes, which is significantly faster than Pixel phones used to install updates. It looks like Google tweaked the process to prioritize faster installations. Some people report heavy throttling and stuttering following the update, which would support this theory. We suspect that some of the optimization steps that are usually taken ahead of the reboot are moved to after it.

The exact cause for the faster installation progress is unclear. It’s possible that the improvements were already made to the newest QPR1 release, which many people are updating from. Last December, Google was spotted working on making installations faster, with Mishaal Rahman reporting that a new method could speed up the process of a full OTA installation time to about 13 minutes. This sure seems like what’s going on here.

Android 14 QPR2 could let you remove the At a Glance widget

Some people find the At a Glance widget that’s hard-coded into the Pixel Launcher incredibly useful. Others just want to regain the space it takes up on their home screen. Google might offer the best of both worlds with Android 14 QPR2. Mishaal Rahman spotted that the company is working on a toggle that lets you turn off At a Glance on the home screen, allowing you to fill the space with your preferred apps and widgets instead.

Android 14 QPR2 finally gets long-teased per-app screen recorder

Close

Almost a year since it was first spotted, Google has finally added a per-app screen recording option to Android 14 QPR2. This means you can now select a single application that you want to create a video of, allowing you to omit the usual distractions like incoming notifications. This option is also available when you want to cast your screen. That way, only a single app will show up on your TV rather than your full screen.

Android 14 QPR2 revamps the volume slider

Close

Old vs new

Android 14 QPR2 includes a small interface tweak. The volume slider now sits within an outline, making it easier to understand just how loud your phone is. Previously, Google put the volume slider on a line. Other than that, the functionality remains intact.

Close

Android lets you set granular notification preferences for different kinds of messages from apps. You can tweak those in various places throughout the system, including the notification shade itself. When you hit the Turn off notifications button on Android 14 QPR2 on a notification, you'll notice that the bottom slide-out panel looks a little different. It's taller, and the buttons are moved further to the bottom. Thanks: Nick!

Google wants to make it clearer that you’ve updated your phone and which new features you can expect because of it. Android 14 QPR2 adds a new splash screen that shows up after you reboot your phone to apply the update, as spotted by 9to5Google.

Close

It says “Your Pixel is up to date,” with a subtitle that tells you to “Check out how your Pixel just got better.” However, tapping the Next button just leads you to a usage & diagnostics page, asking if you’d like to opt into data sharing with Google. We presume that this will be replaced or augmented with a rundown of new features once Android 14 QPR2 launches in stable.

Android 14 QPR2 lets you pick your pronouns, in a sense

Some languages make use of grammatical genders, addressing people differently depending on how they identify. Android 14 added a grammatical inflection API to make it easier for programmers to account for these nuances that don’t exist in English to the same degree. Android 14 QPR2 now makes it possible for developers to test different grammatical inflections easily, with an option to change their grammatical gender in developer settings. In a sense, that means you can now pick your pronouns on Android, though it won't really make a difference when your phone is set to English.

Android 14 QPR2 adds a search bar to the Pixel Tablet’s taskbar app drawer

The Google Pixel Tablet has two distinct app drawers. One of them can be pulled up on the home screen just like you on your phone, and it feels fully featured with a search bar at the top. You can also access another app drawer by swiping up a little from the bottom of the screen when you’re in an app and then selecting the left icon in the taskbar. This app drawer lacks a search interface, though.

Android 14 QPR2 changes that, according to Mishaal Rahman. The new release adds a revamped icon to the taskbar that includes a search icon and puts a search bar at the top of this secondary app drawer.

Android 14 QPR2 revamps the camera and microphone privacy indicator

The microphone and camera indicators are great for keeping tabs on apps that might listen to you or watch you in the background. When you tap the privacy chips in the top right corner of your screen, you're taken to a privacy controls overlay that lets you see which app is the one to access these sensors, along with options to revoke permissions or turn off your camera and microphone access altogether.

Close

Old vs new

Android 14 QPR2 turns this overlay into a floating panel that only gives you the option to close the app in question or manage its access. To access the privacy panel with the other options, you now need to use the Security & privacy quick settings toggle.

Google’s redesigned pill-shaped quick settings tiles, introduced in Android 12, are still controversial to this day. It doesn’t look like Google is planning any big changes to them anytime soon, but the Bluetooth quick settings tile could be in for a tweak. According to evidence found by Mishaal Rahman, it will act more like the Internet toggle. When you tap it once, it will open an overlay with Bluetooth connectivity options. When you hold it, it will bring you to the familiar Bluetooth settings page. This would replace the option to just tap it once to turn Bluetooth on or off. This new behavior isn’t active just yet, though.

Android 14 QPR2 is likely coming in March 2024

Google’s beta program is well under way, with the company more than well prepared for upcoming releases. If Google sticks with its schedule, Android 14 QPR2 will be released as the March Feature Drop in 2024. To get in on the action ahead of time, learn how to join the Android beta program. Keep in mind that in pre-release software is much more likely to be buggy or broken than the stable release, so only opt in if you can live with this experience or if you have a reliable spare phone you could fall back to.