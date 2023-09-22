Google is yet to release Android 14 for compatible Pixels, possibly due to a last-minute issue. The OS should be released alongside the Pixel 8 series in early October. Ahead of that, though, Google has dropped the first Android 14 QPR Beta build, which will eventually go live as the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop. The first Android 14 QPR Beta packs several changes and builds on all the new features in Android 14 to deliver a better user experience. Below is everything new in Android 14 QPR Beta 1 that we have discovered so far.

Lock screen widgets

Android 14 introduces native lock screen customization, letting you change your Pixel's lock screen appearance using different clock widgets, new shortcuts, and more. Building on this, Google could bring back lock screen widgets with Android 14's first Feature Drop later this year.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman found a new SystemUI flag in the first Android 14 QPR beta referring to lock screen widgets. There's not much to this feature for now, but we could see it taking shape in the future beta builds of the OS. And if it is not ready by December, Google can delay the feature for another Feature Drop or Android release.

Back in the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich days, it was possible to place widgets on your phone's lock screen. However, the feature was not implemented properly and was eventually removed. The second time is the charm, maybe?

Change the aspect ratio of letterboxed apps

If you use the Pixel Fold or Pixel Tablet, you must have encountered several apps running in a letterboxed state. This is because these apps are not optimized for devices with bigger displays. Instagram is the perfect example of this, as it runs in a letterboxed state on the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Despite its popularity, Meta has not updated the app with a tablet layout to utilize the additional real screen estate better.

Google cannot do much about developers not updating their apps for foldables and foldables. But it is doing the next best thing possible. In Android 14 QPR Beta 1, the company has added a way to override the default aspect ratio of apps. This way, you can get incompatible apps to fill the entire screen of your foldable or tablet, even if they are not designed for it.

Battery cycle count

There's no straightforward way to check the battery health of your Android phone. While Android 14 QPR Beta 1 does not change that, it lets you view the battery cycle count. Head over to Settings > About Phone > Battery Information to see the battery's manufacture date and current cycle count.

2 Images Close

Some Pixel phones might not display this information, though, and it is unclear why. Perhaps Google will fix this issue in a future beta build.

New lock screen clock style

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 introduces a new "Metro" clock style. You can access this from the lock screen customization menu on your Pixel. Additionally, you can set a different live wallpaper on the lock and home screens for greater customization.

Repair Mode

Taking a cue from Samsung's Maintenance mode, Google is working on a dedicated Repair Mode for Pixel phones. Enable this option before handing over your Pixel for repair to ensure your data stored on the device is safe from prying eyes.

App Pair takes another step toward its release

Google has been spotted working on app pair since Android 12, though development appears to have picked up with Android 14. The feature should enable you to launch two apps in split-screen mode simultaneously. As Mishaal Rahman demonstrates, you can save and launch an app pair in Android 14 QPR1. It is still a work in progress, but it is looking increasingly likely that app pair could launch with the first Android 14 Feature Drop.

Right now, you have to go through multiple pages in the Settings menu to know whether your Pixel is running the latest Android release, system apps, Play system build, and security patch. Google appears to be working on a revamp of the system update menu specifically for Pixel devices to show all this information in one place (via Mishaal Rahman).

Continue using apps on the outer screen on Pixel Fold

On the Pixel Fold, if you close the inner folding display, the device locks itself, and all open apps are closed. This can be annoying, especially when you fold shut the phone in a hurry. Thankfully, Android 14 QPR1 changes this behavior by introducing a Continue apps on cover screen option. From here, you can select set outer display to remain on when the Pixel Fold is...folded.

You might believe this is a small change, but it is a handy option and can greatly enhance the experience of using your Pixel Fold.

Try out all the changes in Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 today!

If you are a part of the Android 14 beta program, you can already install the QPR1 beta on your Pixel to check out all the changes yourself. Do remember that not all the features mentioned above will make their way to the final Android 14 QPR release. Google could push back some features due to development issues.

Compared to the initial Android 14 beta builds, the QPR firmware should be stable for daily use. However, you will run into some bugs and issues, especially when trying new features. But then, that's the fun of running the bleeding edge software on your phone: you get to try new features before their public release while encountering occasional bugs.