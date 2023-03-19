It's been a week for the Pixel speculators out there as a flood of Pixel 7a and Pixel 8 intelligence has spilled and thrilled all of us. We'll be picking through the details on the Android Police podcast plus a Samsung non-controversy, a real Samsung controversy, a new Samsung phone, and... just a lot. It's everything, everywhere, all at... okay, maybe not so much that. No multiverse here. But we do fit in a blissful mention of the upcoming BlackBerry movie on this episode of the show.
05:11 | Eight is Great
- Big Pixel Fold and 7a leak suggests a summer full of new Google hardware
- Google's Pixel Fold might just avoid the pricing pratfall of past foldables
- Check out the Google Pixel 7a in these hands-on images
- The Google Pixel 7a prototype eBay listing reaches its inevitable conclusion
- The Google Pixel 8 leaks in renders and it's a tad smaller than its predecessor
- First look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro fixes the ugliest things about its predecessor
36:07 | Samstuck
- Samsung gave the Moon a beauty filter because that's what users actually want
- Insecure Exynos modems put dozens of Samsung devices, and other Android phones, at risk
- Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G is just the right amount of phone for 2023
48:04 | Grab Bag
- YouTube TV now costs more than twice as much as it did at launch
- 'BlackBerry' movie trailer lets you relive the smartphone's chaotic (and Canadian) early days
- Microsoft 365 Copilot aims to boost productivity at every level thanks to AI
