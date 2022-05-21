It might seem a little odd that we're talking about LG phones again, but we have good reason for it... at least good enough for Android Police. We'll be diving into that as well as a whole bunch of news about Google's apps and services in this seventh episode of our podcast. Let's dance.

3:09 | Ara is all about the Google apps this week.

17:45 | Newsflash: Amazon finally kills Micro-USB on its Fire tablets

21:36 | Will brings us back to the Google arc, this time on the services side

31:18 | Jules previews an upcoming feature he's writing on our favorite LG phones

