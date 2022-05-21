It might seem a little odd that we're talking about LG phones again, but we have good reason for it... at least good enough for Android Police. We'll be diving into that as well as a whole bunch of news about Google's apps and services in this seventh episode of our podcast. Let's dance.
If you like our show, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review it on your listening post of choice. We can't do this without your help, so thanks.
3:09 | Ara is all about the Google apps this week.
- YouTube Music on Wear OS now lets you stream music from your smartwatch
- The YouTube app gains more shortcuts to jump from a music video to YouTube Music
- Latest Android Auto update fixes S22 woes for some, while Pixel owners are left hanging
17:45 | Newsflash: Amazon finally kills Micro-USB on its Fire tablets
21:36 | Will brings us back to the Google arc, this time on the services side
- Google unveils its free personal tier for legacy G Suite users ahead of a new June deadline
- Total Commander forced to stop letting you install APKs
31:18 | Jules previews an upcoming feature he's writing on our favorite LG phones
- LG V10 Review: LG Got Me Falling In Love (Android Police)
- LG V10 review: upping the ante (Pocketnow)
Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com
Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0