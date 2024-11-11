The smartphone market has evolved dramatically in recent years, and now you can find capable Android devices without breaking the bank. Budget-friendly options no longer mean giving up essential features or performance. Many affordable phones now offer impressive displays, capable cameras, and smooth performance, making them an attractive alternative to flagship options for budget-conscious consumers and those seeking a backup device.

We explore the key features to look for in a budget Android phone. Essential features to weigh include display quality, camera capabilities, processing power, storage options, battery life, and the phone's OS version. By understanding these factors, you can confidently navigate the world of budget smartphones and choose a device that aligns with your needs and preferences.

6 Research the display

It's your phone's primary interface

Source: Samsung Vietnam

The importance of display quality cannot be understated. After all, most of our device interactions take place through the phone's display. A good display elevates every interaction with your phone, whether streaming shows, playing a mobile game, or browsing social media. Crisp details, vibrant colors, and a smooth visual experience make a difference in how a device comes across. The viewing angle is also a consideration with budget phones.

Read reviews to learn about a device's viewing angle performance, as there isn't a standardized specification for it.

Pay attention to the refresh rate, which determines how many times the screen updates per second. A higher refresh rate, like 90Hz or 120Hz, makes scrolling through web pages, animations, and gaming smoother and more fluid than devices limited to 60Hz. Moreover, a higher resolution (1080p or higher), such as Full HD+, results in more detailed and sharper images, text, and videos. This is particularly important for devices with larger screens, such as the OnePlus Nord N30 5G (6.7-inch display).

Finally, consider the device's panel technology. While you'll find cheaper LCD panels on some budget phones, AMOLED displays typically deliver deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and better power efficiency.

Related What's the difference between AMOLED, OLED, and POLED? Confused about all the different premium smartphone screens? Here's a quick explainer of the different display technologies

5 Consider the camera

Shutterbugs on a budget must choose wisely

While a high megapixel count might seem impressive, sensor size and lens quality play a significant role in image quality. A larger sensor captures more light, resulting in better dynamic range and improved low-light performance. Similarly, high-quality lenses ensure sharper images with less distortion. For instance, the Google Pixel 7, which sometimes dips into budget territory, has an exceptional camera and great image processing that rivals flagship devices. On the flip side, the Moto G 5G 2024 is a decent budget option with a basic camera system that consistently produces lackluster images.

Video recording capabilities are also important, with 4K resolution being the modern spec for higher resolution footage, even in budget phones. A phone with good video stabilization makes a difference in capturing smooth and steady videos. By considering these factors in addition to megapixels, you can choose a budget phone that performs above its price point in the camera department.

4 Pick your processor

Good options exist for different needs

Your phone's processor is its brain. Along with a device's RAM, the phone's processor contributes to smooth performance and seamless multitasking. Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek are the leading names. Generally, Snapdragon chips are considered more powerful, while MediaTek's processors emphasize competitive performance at more affordable price points.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel devices use proprietary Tensor processors known for delivering flagship-level performance. You may also find basic Exynos processors in a few budget phones. Each chip manufacturer offers multiple processors that map to different performance levels and price points.

Consider factors like the number of cores and clock speed when evaluating processors. Eight cores is currently the standard, even in budget phones, while any clock speed above 2.4GHz is considered snappy. While most modern phone processors are generally capable, choosing the right one for your needs (gaming vs. basic productivity tasks, for example) is essential to picking a suitable device.

3 Check memory and storage

RAM and device storage are important performance factors

Source: Amazon

RAM is your phone's short-term memory. The more RAM you have, the more apps and processes your phone can handle. With ample RAM, you can seamlessly switch between apps, browse the web with multiple tabs open, and play graphics-intensive games without glitches. This is an area where there is a good bit of variation among budget devices. While many, such as the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, offer 4GB of RAM, others now offer 6GB. A few budget models, such as the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G, boast 8GB. As a Moto G 5G 2024 user, I sometimes notice minor lag associated with its limited 4GB of RAM.

Beyond RAM, consider the phone's internal storage options. This is where your apps, photos, videos, and other files are stored permanently. One great thing about many Android budget phones is that they offer expandable storage via microSD. However, phones with dual SIMs sometimes have a multipurpose slot that can accommodate either a second SIM or a microSD card for storage, but not both. Budget phones typically come with 128GB of internal storage. If you plan to store lots of media or download many apps, 256GB is more suitable.

2 Stay mobile with a good battery

Battery capacities and charging speeds vary

Battery life is crucial for any smartphone, especially when you're on the go. Measured in milliampere-hours (mAh), battery capacity is a key indicator of how long a phone lasts on a single charge. Generally, a higher mAh rating means a larger battery that can last longer between charges. However, the actual battery life depends on various factors, such as your screen and power-saving settings, app activity, and network connectivity. A phone such as the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G falls on the lower end of the spectrum with a 4,500mAh battery, while many budget units, such as the Moto G 5G, offer a 5,000mAh battery or larger that can last more than a day.

Fast charging technology is now common in budget phones. It's a convenient feature that shortens the time your phone requires for a recharge. On the top end of the spectrum, Nord announced that its Oneplus 13 will have a 6,000mAh battery and a blazing 100W charging speed. That's in comparison to many budget phones that clock in under a 30W charging speed.

Use a charger that matches your phone's charging specifications to achieve maximum speed.

1 Verify the OS

Some budget phones use old Android versions

Android is highly customizable, allowing manufacturers to create their own user interface and features on top of the core Android experience. For example, most of Xiaomi's budget phones use its custom MIUI OS. Similarly, Nothing Phone employs Nothing OS, another Android customization. These custom UIs impact your user experience and should be considered.

Running the latest Android version provides access to the newest features, fixes, performance enhancements, and security updates. While Android 15 only ships with Google Pixel devices, it will come with more phones next year. We don't recommend holding out for Android 15, provided the manufacturer of any phone you are considering has committed to updating the device to Android 15 when the new OS has been readied.

Some older phones that are still available, such as the Redmi Note 10, are based on Android 11 or older and may not have an upgrade path. Also, beware of the number of updates to which a manufacturer has committed, as this can impact your phone's lifespan. For example, Motorola has been panned for its limited committed updates, while Samsung has gone in the opposite direction.

Choose the right budget phone for you

Navigating the world of budget Android phones requires digging into specifications and reviews. However, you can choose the device that best suits your needs and budget by focusing on the display, camera, processor, storage, battery, and OS. Remember to prioritize the features that matter most to you.

Tech moves fast, and budget phones now offer impressive features and performance that were not long ago the exclusive domain of flagship devices. You can find a budget-friendly Android phone that delivers a satisfying smartphone experience by considering these factors and conducting thorough research.