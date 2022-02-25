The mobile landscape went under a pandemic-accelerated overhaul in the past couple of years. Huawei is no longer the foreign juggernaut it used to be, Honor is with new ownership, Oppo and OnePlus are in slow-motion homogenization, and LG is a complete non-factor in 2022. You'd think these developments would suck all the air out of Mobile World Congress, which is being held on-time this year as opposed to in last year's sweaty Iberian summer. Well, prepare for your breath to be taken away.

Samsung, not content with just new phones this year, plans on putting out new laptops during MWC with multi-device continuity and security hardening acting as key marketing elements. The company will reveal all during a livestream on Sunday, February 27, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Lenovo just got done relaunching its Moto Edge X30 for China as the Moto Edge 30 Pro for the rest of the world, but, in a similar story to Samsung, it'll have its own laptops and neat tricks to unveil come Monday, February 28.

Flagship BBK Holdings property Oppo — you can include OnePlus and Realme under that umbrella — has just come out with the impressive Find X5 series for Europe and Narzo 50 for India, but is waiting until Monday to talk more about its new wired fast-charging standard surpassing 125W.

At the trade show proper, we'll be able to check out a 5G AR glasses concept the company developed in partnership with Ericsson (certainly not the Air Glass we saw back in December).

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco is playing its cards on Monday as well with two device launches: the X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro. The big selling points detailed so far? 108MP cameras and AMOLED screens.

We mentioned Honor at the top and, Magic presto, it'll be filling out the rather busy Monday docket as well! The company is looking to continue a global rebound outside of Huawei with the debut of the Magic4 series utilizing Qualcomm silicon and Google Play services.

Keen on the essentials? You can bet on HMD Global, by way of Nokia, to bring a new wave of budget Android phones at this show.

TCL has become a reliable presence at MWC with its burgeoning own-brand series of smartphones and we expect this year's 30 series to expand over the weekend. We'll also keep an eye out for the odd concept product that always seems to be this close to market.

Android Police will be on the ground in Barcelona covering the big and small at and around MWC over the next week. You'll get to learn more about all of the above and maybe even a few surprises from the convention center depths. We'll see you there.

