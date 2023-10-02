Summary Google's annual Made by Google event on October 4th will showcase the highly anticipated Pixel 8 series with significant upgrades, with leaks indicating a brighter display, faster chip, and substantial camera improvements.

The Pixel Watch 2 will also be unveiled, potentially addressing the issues of its predecessor with a faster chip, improved battery life, and a more colorful UI experience with Wear OS 4.

The event might also bring surprises like new color options for the Pixel Buds Pro and a possible announcement of a new Chromecast.

Google's annual Made by Google event is almost here, and you can easily watch it live. The event is scheduled for October 4th and promises some big announcements. Google has already teased the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2, so their official release is all but a given. We should hopefully also see the possible public rollout of Android 14 for compatible Pixels. But the company could have some surprises in store as well. Maybe Google will drop a new Chromecast? Below is everything we expect to see at the Made by Google event on October 4th.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 series will be the star of Google's October 4th event. With the debut of the Pixel 6 series in 2021, the company gave its smartphone efforts a new lease on life. The Pixel 7 followed up a year later with all the right upgrades, including a better lossless 2x zoom option and up to 30x SuperRes Zoom on the Pixel 7 Pro. This year's Pixel 8 appears set to take things to the next level with some significant upgrades.

Based on an avalanche of leaks over the last few weeks, we know almost everything about the Pixel 8 and the 8 Pro. Google itself has shown off the design of the devices as a part of its event teaser. The two Pixels will feature a more rounded chassis to aid ergonomics, an allegedly much brighter display, a faster Tensor G3 chip, and substantial camera upgrades.

The smaller Pixel could get even smaller this year, with its display size seemingly being trimmed to 6.2 inches, making it better for one-handed use. On the bright side, the panel might finally feature a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Pixel 8 Pro's 6.7-inch display size will apparently remain unchanged, Google is rumored to have opted for a flat panel this year. Both phones will purportedly reach a peak brightness of 2,400 nits.

Google's Tensor G3 chip should serve duty inside the 2023 Pixels. The SoC will reportedly feature a 9-core CPU utilizing newer Cortex-A510, A715, and X3 cores, and an Arm Mali-G715 GPU. Other rumored features include a dedicated AV1 encoder, a newer Tensor Processing Unit, and a faster digital signal processor (DSP). More importantly, the chip should run cooler thanks to an advanced packaging tech from Samsung.

The Exynos 5300 modem from the Pixel 7 will supposedly remain unchanged, but Google could make some modifications for better connectivity.

Pixels are known for their cameras, and Google might again raise the smartphone photography bar with its 2023 Pixels. Both phones are rumored to use a bigger 50 MP primary camera, with the 8 Pro also using a larger ultrawide 64MP shooter and an updated periscope sensor with a faster f/2.8 aperture.

As if all the rumored major hardware improvements are not enough, Google plans to provide up to seven years of software updates for the Pixel 8 series. This kind of software support is unheard of in the Android ecosystem and matches that of iPhones.

Pixel Watch 2

The Pixel 8 won't be the only major announcement from Google at its October 4th event. The company will also unveil its second smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2. While the first-gen Pixel Watch was a decent offering, it had a lot of issues, including outdated internals, sub-par battery life, and plenty of bugs. If rumors are accurate, Google plans to make amends with its second smartwatch.

The Pixel Watch 2 will reportedly use a faster and more efficient Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. Apart from better performance, it should also allow the wearable to last longer. While the display size appears to remain unchanged this generation, Google could use a brighter panel. While not evident from Google's teaser, the watch body is also rumored to be lighter than before, as it will ditch stainless steel in favor of aluminum.

On the software front, the upcoming Google smartwatch will apparently run Wear OS 4, based on Android 13. Besides the performance and efficiency improvements, the OS will bring Material You to the watch for a more colorful UI experience.

Google should launch several new watch band options for the Pixel Watch 2 as well, including two metal bands. The Pixel Watch 2 should go up for pre-order alongside the Pixel 8 series, with Google reportedly planning to bundle the watch for free with the 8 Pro in select markets.

Android 14

Google was widely expected to release the stable Android 14 build in early September. But after months of public testing and several beta releases, all the company offered was a Quarterly Feature Drop and a brand makeover for Android. Some last-minute problems reportedly forced the company to delay the release to October 4th. That's the exact date on which Google is holding its annual hardware event, and it is the perfect stage for the company to start the public rollout of the next major version of Android.

New Pixel Buds Pro colors? New Chromecast and Nest hardware?

The Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 should be the real highlight of the upcoming Made by Google event. And while the company is not expected to announce new wireless earbuds, rumors suggest we might see some fresh color options for the Pixel Buds Pro. The new shades — Porcelain and Sky Blue — will reportedly match the Pixel 8's color options.

The Pixel Buds Pro still ranks high in our favorite wireless earbuds list, and there's little wrong with them to warrant a new model. So, Google's plan to release additional colorways for the earbuds is a great way to revive consumer interest.

There have been rumors of a 2023 Google Chromecast. With the current-gen 4K streaming device nearing its third birthday, it is due for a refresh. While the device has not appeared in renders, some leaks have shown a Chromecast remote with circular buttons and a revamped layout.

Google also tends to showcase new Nest hardware at its annual Made by Google event. However, there have not been any leaks regarding new Nest security cameras, Wi-Fi routers, or smart speakers and displays. So, it's difficult to say if any new Nest devices will be unveiled at the event.

Impressive new Pixel devices are coming

Google's focus on its hardware efforts has led to the Pixel lineup improving drastically in the last few years. The Pixel 8 series should raise the bar further with its refined design, faster internals, and better cameras. The Pixel Watch 2 should be in the same boat, and if all the leaks and rumors are correct, it would be a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

Thankfully, we just have to wait until October 4th to know how Google has improved its Pixel lineup this year.