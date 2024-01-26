Our phones help us stay connected, so it can be a hassle when they stop charging. It's hard to be without a working smartphone, whether it's a flagship 5G phone or a budget-friendly model. To stay on the safe side, regularly check the battery health on your Android phone.

There are several reasons why your phone might not charge, but many of them can be fixed without needing extra help. We discuss hacks you can try to fix your phone's charging problems and get it back in action.

Restart your phone

Before you try any hacks, restart your phone. Your phone may not charge due to software issues, and a quick smartphone restart could fix it. If you use an Android, restart your phone in Safe Mode. This mode starts the device without third-party apps. This allows you to determine if the charging issue is caused by a third-party app or the software you downloaded.

Check your charging cable, adapter, and power source

A damaged charging cable is a common culprit behind smartphone charging issues. If your phone isn't charging, examine your cable for damage. While you're at it, check your charger.

Even if you don't see any damage, charge your phone with a different charging cable and charger. If your phone still doesn't charge, check your power source. Plug another device into the same outlet where you charge your phone. Some outlets might not give enough power. If your outlet seems off, test other ones in your house.

Also, use the right cable and charger. Most phone chargers and charging cables look the same, but there can be a difference between their quality and charging speed. Use the charging cable that shipped with your phone and buy a compatible charger. The best chargers support necessary standards, including USB Power Delivery (USB PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS).

Clean the charging port

Most smartphones come with dust and water protection, but your phone's charging port doesn't have a cover. It's exposed to every bit of dust, which could be why your phone doesn't charge. Clean the charging port with a brush or compressed air.

Use a paperclip, toothpick, or another thin item if you can't reach into the USB-C or Lightning port. Poke into the port gently to remove dust and debris. Avoid scraping against anything inside that could potentially cause harm.

Check for water damage

Your phone won't charge if the charging port gets wet. Androids and iPhones can detect moisture in their charging ports and deactivate accessory connections. This safety feature protects the device from damage and corrosion. The water should dry up on its own in a few hours. You can also blow gently on the port or let it sit in cool, dry air.

Updating to the latest software might help you solve charging issues on your phone. Software bugs can sometimes interfere with the charging process, and system updates often contain patches that improve battery life and charging speed. However, only update your phone if it has sufficient battery remaining. Attempting an update with a low battery level could completely drain the battery and leave your phone unusable.

We show you how to check for updates on Google Pixel, but the steps may vary for other Android phones.

Open Settings. Go to System and tap System Update. Close Select Check for updates. Close

You can check for updates on your iPhone by following the steps below.

Open Settings. Tap General. Select Software Updates. If an update is available, you'll see an option to download it. Close

Try charging your phone without the case

A bad phone case can prevent your phone from charging. If your case is too thick or bulky, it might prevent the charging cable or pad from properly connecting with the charging port. This could also happen if your case is damaged, especially around the charging port opening. Remove the case and see if the phone charges.

Make sure you have a compatible case if you charge your phone through a wireless charger. Some cases aren't compatible with wireless charging or may interfere with the charging process even if advertised as compatible. This can happen due to the materials used in the case or the design.

Keep charging issues at bay

These hacks help you troubleshoot your phone's charging issues. If your phone still isn't charging, there may be a hardware issue. Your phone's charging port may be damaged or there's a manufacturing defect. Get in touch with your phone's manufacturer or visit the nearest service center.

If your phone is charging, learn tips to charge it as fast as possible. You can also find out how to accurately measure your smartphone's charging speed.