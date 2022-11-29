Microsoft Edge is a web browser from the company that created the Windows operating system. Microsoft initially launched Edge with Windows 10 using a proprietary code but later switched gears. To simplify the release process, Microsoft tapped into a popular feature that's on all the best Chromebooks. The Edge browser experience is now based on the Chromium project, which is what Google Chrome is built on. Since Microsoft adds custom features and under-the-hood tweaks not found in the Chromium code, sometimes issues that need to be addressed can occur.

Thankfully, we've got you covered with various methods you can try if your Edge browser isn't responding or working correctly.

Close Edge properly with the Task Manager

Sometimes programs don't close down properly even when you tell them to via the Not Responding window that pops up. Edge is no different, as it can get stuck in the background after attempting to force close it like any other program. However, the fix is simple and effective. Using the Task Manager feature is the best way to remedy this situation.

To quickly shut down the Edge browser using Task Manager, check out the following steps:

Press the Ctrl+Alt+Del keys on your keyboard simultaneously, then click Task Manager. Alternatively, pressing the Ctrl+Shift+Esc keys on your keyboard gets you to the Task Manager screen faster. Click the Processes tab to see the apps and programs currently running. Right-click the Microsoft Edge entry to open the context menu. Select End task to shut down the Edge browser. Click the X in the upper-right corner of the Task Manager window to close it. Open the Edge browser again to see if it launches correctly.

Updates are typically taken care of in the background for most users. However, you may have some beneficial Windows updates waiting to be installed. Microsoft may know about the system-related issues you're experiencing, so an official fix may have been released to clear things up.

To manually scan for updates on your Windows device, check out the quick steps below:

Go to Settings > Windows Update. Click the Check for updates button. If there are available updates, those updates download and install automatically. If they don't download, click the Download now button to start the process. Click Advanced options > Optional updates to see if there are any extra updates you feel comfortable installing. These additional Windows updates can include new features, drivers, or other quality updates. You aren't required to install them, but they can help iron out any bugs or system performance issues.

Scan your computer for viruses or other infections

Windows has a built-in suite of security features that helps protect your device in real-time, but sometimes things can sneak through unnoticed. A few of these features may have been turned off by accident or stopped working for some reason, which would be something to look into immediately. These security tools should be working in the background automatically. Still, it helps to double-check your settings.

To view your built-in Windows virus protection options or other security features, do the following:

Go to Settings > Privacy & security > Windows Security. Click the Open Windows Security button. Select the Virus & threat protection section. Click the Quick scan button to finish the process. Scroll down to make sure everything shows a green checkmark with the No action needed status. Once everything looks good, close the Windows Security app.

Repair the Edge installation

If you can't get the Edge browser to open without it constantly crashing, this leaves you with a few options that might be effective for your situation. This also means you likely have no easy way to back up your settings or bookmarks manually if needed. When nothing else you try works and Edge won't open correctly, you might need to start with a fresh installation.

To repair the Edge browser on your Windows device, try the following steps:

Go to Settings > Apps > Installed apps. Locate the Microsoft Edge entry, then click the three-dot menu on the right. Select Modify. Click the Repair button to continue. The Edge browser begins downloading and is reinstalled on your device. Once that process is finished, Edge automatically launches for you. Select your browser settings during the setup, then click the Confirm button to apply the changes. Click the Close button, and you can now use the Edge browser without issue. Sign in to your Microsoft account to use the sync feature to restore your settings and bookmarks. Or you can manually start getting the Edge browser settings back to where they were previously, with no Microsoft account required.

Download the Edge installer from the official Microsoft website

If the repair process fails for your Edge installation, Microsoft allows you to download the web browser installer as needed. This means you can manually reinstall Edge to give you a fresh start, allowing you to use it again.

To download and install the Edge browser on your Windows device, check out the following steps:

Visit the official Microsoft Edge download site on a different web browser from your computer. If you can't do this on your current Windows computer, visit the site on your smartphone. You'll be able to transfer the Edge browser installer file to your computer afterward. Click the Download Edge button near the top of the page if needed. Click the Download for Windows 11 button. You can also click the drop-down arrow to select your version of Windows, such as Windows 10. Press the Accept and Download button to begin. Click the Close button, then open the Edge installer file you downloaded. The file name for the Edge browser installer is called MicrosoftEdgeSetup.exe. The necessary files begin downloading, and the Edge browser is installed on your device. Edge automatically opens, and you can start using it from here.

As with Windows updates, Edge should take care of itself in most cases, depending on your user settings. You may have bug-related problems with Edge, which means you can't do much about it. Ensuring Edge is up-to-date with the latest version gives you the newest features, security updates, and bug fixes, all of which are important for a smooth user experience.

To manually check for updates on your Edge web browser, do the following:

Open Edge, then tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of the screen. Go to Settings > About Microsoft Edge. If any updates are available at that time, it automatically installs them for you.

The Edge web browser is a solid choice after it made the switch to Chromium

Since Edge has fully embraced the Chromium open-source project, it's a browser worthy of your time. It even gets timely updates, so you'll have the latest security patches and features as soon as possible. Now that you know how to take care of any issues if Edge isn't responding, you can be more confident using the browser.

With that part done, you might be looking for a simple way to remove those unwanted Windows 11 apps to declutter your system. Our guide covers everything you need to know to help you get some extra storage space.