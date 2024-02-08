Summary Android 14 QPR3 beta is now available for testing and will be released as the June Feature Drop.

The Easter egg has been updated with a new triangular shape, possibly in preparation for Android 15.

The update includes various features such as displaying app icons for biometric authentication prompts and a possible "easy mode" preset for simplified usage.

Google dropped the first Android 14 QPR3 beta on February 7, 2024. It’s available for testing now and will likely go live as the June Feature Drop in the middle of the year. While there aren’t all that many changes compared to Android 14 QPR2 on the surface, there is a lot going on under the hood. There are even some features that may only come out in Android 15, so let’s dive into everything that’s new.

Android 15 may still be more than half a year away, but Google is already making first changes to the Easter egg that you can access by repeatedly tapping on your phone’s Android version number. The new look turns the circular NASA-style badge into a triangle and removes the Android version number below it. Otherwise, it still looks and acts the same as the original Android 14 Easter egg, with the little space journey popping up when you tap and hold the logo. It’s possible that this is done in preparation for Android 15, with the triangular shape resembling a V as in the internal code name “Vanilla Ice Cream.” This change was spotted by Mishaal Rahman.

Android 14 QPR3 shows which app prompted your biometrics

Likely in an effort to enhance security, Android 14 QPR3 has started showing you which app exactly is asking for your biometric authentication. You will see the app logo at the top of the unlock prompt, though right now, the design doesn’t look quite finished. The app icon is visible right at the top of the prompt without any padding. This will likely look better before the software rolls out as the stable June Feature Drop.

Android 14 QPR3 teases an easy mode

Not everyone wants to use all the features available in Android, and some people may even have impairments that stop them from taking advantage of everything the OS offers. That’s where a new “easy pre-set” may come in handy. While it’s still hidden within the code and not possible to activate, the descriptions accompanying it give us a good idea of what we can expect. The feature will remove your wallpaper, increase the font size and the contrast, switch to button navigation, and make a few more tweaks to make your phone as simple and easy to use as possible. It’s possible that the easy pre-set will only go live on Android 15.

Android 14 QPR3 hints at a chat bubbles resurrection

Google first added chat bubbles as a system wide feature with Android 11 and has since not changed much about how it works. The feature makes it possible to display your chats in a floating bubble on the left or right of your display, allowing you to keep your most important contacts visible and readily available all the time. This has never worked particularly well for large tablets, and that’s where a change spotted by Mishaal Rahman may come in. The Pixel Tablet could receive a new bubble bar on the bottom right, which expands into a bar showing multiple profile pictures for quick access to chats. It’s unclear when exactly this will be ready for launch, as Mishaal Rahman had to activate hidden flags to enable the feature.

Android 14 QPR3 might tweak touch sensitivity based on environment

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are able to detect whether you’ve applied a screen protector and can automatically turn on a more sensitive touch screen mode. With Android 14 QPR3, this capability might either expand to more devices or could get more powerful on the new Pixel lineup. According to strings in the code, the new software will “automatically adjust [touch sensitivity] to your environment, activities and screen protector.” This could make the Pixel phones more reactive in the cold or when it’s raining, though details are still sparse at the moment, and we can’t confirm which exact environmental changes they can react to.

Android 14 QPR3 could teach the Pixel Fold a OnePlus Open trick

The Google Pixel Fold may not be the best folding phone out there, but it offers a vision of how Google imagines the form factor. The new Android 14 QPR3 release could bring a feature to it that many reviewers loved on the OnePlus Open. OnePlus’ foldable. An app you’re using on the inner screen could be transferred to the outer screen with a new swipe up gesture on the lock screen, allowing you to quickly resume whatever you were doing on the smaller display.

Android 14 QPR3 will roll out as the June Pixel Feature Drop

Android 14 QPR3 is a beta release, testing some upcoming changes that will be available to all Pixel users in June. The software is more prone to bugs and problems, which you need to be aware of if you want to give it a try. It’s available for everyone with a recent Pixel phone once, and you can join it via the Android Beta Program.