The glass screens on our smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and various other items are something that we take for granted. We often spend little time thinking about all the small components, chemical treatments, processing, and manufacturing processes that create a single component. We want to take this opportunity to talk about one of the most popular components, Gorilla Glass.

Most Android smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Google Pixel 9 series, have a version of Gorilla Glass. While some manufacturers opt for their own in-house technology, others rely on other manufacturers due to the lower cost or tougher materials.

This article was produced in partnership with Supcase, but its contents were not shown to the company beforehand. All content is written independently and meets Android Police’s stringent editorial standards.

What is Gorilla Glass?

Gorilla Glass may resemble an ordinary glass panel, but each iteration took several years to develop. Corning, the maker of the renowned Gorilla Glass, employs chemical treatments and extensive research to create stronger, more durable glass materials utilized in hundreds of millions of devices. You likely have at least one device in your home featuring a version of Gorilla Glass.

How is Gorilla Glass made?

Corning says the process begins when raw materials are blended into a glass composition, which is melted and conditioned. The molten glass is fed into a trough called an “isopipe,” overfilling until the glass flows evenly over both sides. It then rejoins, or fuses, at the bottom, where it is drawn down to form a continuous sheet of flat glass that is so thin it is measured in microns. The glass is untouched by human hands or anything else that could introduce flaws into the surface.

It then goes through various chemical strengthening processes that make the small, thin piece of glass sheet tougher and more rugged, which we all know and rely on daily. The company spends years researching and developing new products, testing new materials and compositions to discover the toughest and most rugged products worthy of being used on millions of devices.

Different types of Gorilla Glass

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Corning introduced the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in November 2022. It’s the latest and toughest glass product in Corning’s lineup. It’s used by manufacturers across the industry, including big players such as Google, Sony, Samsung, and more. It’s used on smartphones, wearables, and some computers.

Corning asserts that the Victus 2 can withstand drops from heights of up to one meter on concrete and two meters on asphalt surfaces. This version is more resilient against scratches and impacts than its predecessors and is commonly utilized for the front display and rear glass panel of high-end flagship devices.

Gorilla Glass Victus

The original Gorilla Glass Victus launched in 2020. Corning claimed it was twice as scratch-resistant as the previous generation, Gorilla Glass 6. It was widely used on premium smartphones on the front and rear glass panels as it improved drop and scratch.

Gorilla Glass 5

Gorilla Glass 5 and Gorilla Glass 3 are often used on lower-end and midrange smartphones, as it’s likely more affordable for phone manufacturers. It provides a withstanding, tough material that doesn’t crack as easily and is scratch-resistant to a high degree.

Which Gorilla Glass version should you watch out for?

If you have a smartphone with Gorilla Glass 5 or newer, you might think you’re protected against scratches, everyday scuffs, and fall damage. However, regardless of the material, glass is glass, which can break and shatter.

While the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is tougher and can withstand more impact damage, it can still be damaged when dropped on hard surfaces or from a great height. That’s why we recommend buying a case that’s comfortable for daily use and offers elevated bezels. We also recommend using tempered glass screen protectors and TPU films, as they offer an extra layer of protection from falls and everyday wear.

Other OEMs may also use their own version of glass technology. These include Apple’s Ceramic Shield, which was developed in collaboration with Corning. Huawei uses its own Kunlun solution, and OnePlus switched to its own Ceramic Guard panel, which claims to be stronger and tougher than other competitive products.

A case and a screen protector can prevent accidental damage

Some cases, such as Supcase’s Unicorn Beetle Pro series, often come with a rugged shell that covers all sides of a device and comes with its built-in screen protector. It’s a no-brainer for those who require even more protection and those looking for an all-in-one solution. It’s also cost-effective, as a case and a screen protector can often add up, increasing the cost of accessories you’ll spend on your next device.

You can go with many other manufacturers and pick and match your preferred brands to choose products you trust and can rely on. We made lists available for several high-end, midrange, and low-end devices here at AndroidPolice to help you find the best and most reliable brands we’ve used and tested.

While cases offer a great level of security against drops and scratches, they’re not made equal. Therefore, a screen protector is always recommended, as the additional layer could well keep the display panel and the device’s glass intact when it’s dropped on the ground. If and when a drop occurs, the first layer will take most of the impact, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars in repairs.