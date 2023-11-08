Some Pixel 6 users got a rude shock after updating their phone to Android 14, as they were locked out of their phone's internal storage. The issue primarily affected Pixel users who had multiple user or guest profiles set up. Following an increasing number of reports, Google acknowledged the bug and confirmed it was working on a fix. Late last week, the company made the patch available for affected users through a test, noting a wider release could commence in the next two weeks. That fix is now rolling out as a part of the November 2023 security patch, with more insight also being available on what exactly went wrong.

Google's release notes for the November 2023 security patch mention the multi-user bug fix. This update went live earlier this week and will roll out to all Pixel users over the next week.

As Google previously revealed, this solution will only benefit Pixel users locked out of their phone's primary storage. If your phone got stuck in a boot loop due to the bug, the November update won't do anything to fix that. You must factory reset your device to get it to work again, losing all stored data in the process.

But what led to Android 14 locking some Pixel users out of their phones? Android guru Mishaal Rahman has shed some light on that. Reportedly, the issue was caused by a bug in the F2FS file system, which Pixel phones use for their data partition. While older Pixels also use the same file system, the bug is seemingly found in kernels based on Linux 5.10, used by the Pixel 6 and 7 series.

Google did not reveal more details about the faulty patches that caused the bug to determine the affected Linux versions.

The bug is triggered by a "corrupted xattr (extended attribute) entry that occurs when a secondary user is removed and the file system is F2FS," as per Mishaal. Google's fix for the bug runs a file system consistency check (fsck) when the data partition is mounted. This also explains why affected Pixels take unusually long to boot after installing the November security patch.

What's surprising is how Google did not catch the bug during testing, which eventually led to a small section of Pixel users being locked out from their phones.

Interestingly, Mishaal notes that since an issue with F2FS causes the bug, it might also affect other Android phones using the same file system. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 uses F2FS for its data partition. While the company has already rolled out the Android 14 update for the device, there have not been any reports from users about being locked out of their phone's internal storage.

This could be because Samsung does not offer the ability to create a secondary or guest user profile as a part of One UI. Still, given how severe the bug is, expect all major Android manufacturers to incorporate the fix in the next update for their phones.