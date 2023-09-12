Meta's well-established messenger app, WhatsApp, is regarded as one of the best communication apps to install on any trusty Android tablet or smartphone. However, after being a long-term user of WhatsApp, you may desire more features within the app. WhatsApp lacks tools for customization inside the app, leaving the instant messaging experience feeling less personable.

Another concern over WhatsApp is the inability to control your public privacy. Contacts who pay close attention can learn more about your social routine (based on your online status and visible activity). Now, thanks to dedicated developers, it's possible to overcome some of these issues with the help of third-party apps. One of the most well-known and popular third-party apps is WhatsApp Plus. But installing this mod comes with risks and reapable benefits, which we address in this guide.

Is WhatsApp Plus safe?

The short answer is no. WhatsApp Plus is not on the Google Play Store. It's considered an unofficial app made by a third-party developer, Rafalete (a senior member of XDA, the creator of WhatsApp Plus). Any data you share will be affiliated with this developer. Also, it requires uninstalling the official app to run this mod. WhatsApp Plus uses the same source code as WhatsApp but adds some modifications. So, your privacy and safety cannot be guaranteed upon using this unofficial app. Another note is that you must also download the app from third-party sources, which brings another set of risks.

You also run into the risk of getting your WhatsApp account banned. Meta doesn't allow third-party apps to modify or re-use the source code without permission. Using WhatsApp Plus is similar to any unofficial mod. It can be deemed illegal and seen as a way to tamper with the (official) software. So far, WhatsApp Plus seems harmless with what it brings, but it doesn't mean it's completely legal to use. Even with the current anti-ban feature, receiving an account ban is still possible (but not as likely).

How to download WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus isn't available on the Google Play Store, so you must track down the APK file to install it on your phone or tablet. APKs are hosted by third-party websites, so it's imperative to be careful about the source of the APK download. Since you're manually installing the APK file on your device, it may require allowing unknown sources from your security settings.

WhatsApp versus WhatsApp Plus

If you're a data-conscious user, we recommend trusting the official app that Meta owns over unofficial ones. But if you love tinkering with settings and want to unlock more features, you may benefit from using WhatsApp Plus.

WhatsApp contains all the forefront features of an instant chat messenger. However, it lacks good customization on the UI (user interface). WhatsApp Plus offers a way to change the themes away from the classic white and green ones you've become acquainted with. One of the biggest attractions to installing WhatsApp Plus is the plethora of colorful themes and fonts you can add to replace the default introduced by the official app.

2 Images Close

As for in-app privacy, WhatsApp Plus comes out on top. Both apps have end-to-end encryption embedded into the messaging system, but WhatsApp Plus gives you more control over your public privacy. For example, you can hide when you view messages from your contacts (or select contacts) and when you're online and active within the app. These quality-of-life features are absent in WhatsApp.

2 Images Close

WhatsApp Plus key features

To better understand what WhatsApp Plus provides over the official app, here's a list of important features the modded app offers:

Customizable themes and fonts

More emoticons styles from Google, Facebook, and Apple

Hide social status

Freeze last seen

Hide writing status

Pattern and PIN lock

Longer message recall duration

Improved file-sending limits

Anti-ban protection

This is not an exhaustive list of features of WhatsApp Plus.

Introducing more privacy to social apps

Installing WhatsApp Plus poses risks that may outweigh the benefits for any user. But it doesn't mean there aren't other apps we can find on the official channels that can improve our user experience, especially regarding in-app privacy. Some of the best social apps are equipped with encrypted messaging. So, it's already an excellent place to look when vying for alternatives that complement your private social practices.