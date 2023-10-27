Verizon App Manager comes preinstalled on some iOS and Android devices purchased through Verizon. Advertised as a way to organize the apps on your device, it has some frustrating features, including auto-installing apps without your permission.

You probably don't want random apps to appear on your device. There's an easy way to deactivate Verizon App Manager and auto-installing apps. But if you're struggling to manage your apps, we recommend freeing up space through your phone's Settings app instead of Verizon App Manager. This guide works for all Android devices purchased through Verizon, including the latest Android tablets.

What is Verizon App Manager?

Verizon App Manager is a way to manage apps on your device. It shows apps' download status, app recommendations, and other notifications. It also occasionally downloads apps without your permission.

Verizon App Manager isn't preinstalled on every Android device purchased through Verizon. However, it is most prevalent on Samsung devices. You can check if Verizon App Manager is preinstalled by scrolling to the bottom of the Apps menu in your phone's Settings app.

Why does Verizon App Manager install apps?

Bundled with Verizon App Manager is an app called DT Ignite. This app lets your carrier automatically install and update their exclusive apps without your permission. Like Verizon App Manager, DT Ignite is a system app that can't be installed through the Play Store.

DT Ignite is a legitimate app that doesn't install malware on your device. The company (Digital Turbine) is used by app developers, brands, and telecom companies to grow their apps via monetization, widgets, and automatic app installs. This last element is what carriers like Verizon use to force their exclusive apps onto your device. However, Verizon's apps installed through DT Ignite are considered bloatware and can negatively affect your experience.

Is Verizon app Manager safe?

Verizon App Manager and DT Ignite are safe to use. They don't install malware on your device or leave it vulnerable to security breaches. However, they install bloatware apps on your device that fill up your phone's storage and waste your battery.

Verizon App Manager and some apps installed through DT Ignite run in the background, reducing your phone's battery life. Depending on your download settings, it may also attempt to download apps over your data connection.

While Verizon App Manager is safe, it's worth deactivating it as there are plenty of fantastic apps for all tasks on the Play Store. Verizon's are forced on you as you likely wouldn't choose to install them.

How to uninstall Verizon App Manager

While Verizon App Manager can't be uninstalled, you can deactivate the app, reducing its size and stopping it from running in the background. Deactivating Verizon App Manager stops DT Ignite from installing apps without your permission.

Open the Settings app. Open Apps. Scroll down or search to find Verizon App Manager. Tap Disable.

You'll need to return to the Apps page and manually uninstall every bloatware app installed by Verizon App Manager.

If you want to uninstall the DT Ignite app, you might run into problems. It is a system app like Verizon App Manager, so it cannot be managed in the same way as apps installed via the Play Store. If it doesn't show up on your Apps page, you may need to root your device to uninstall the app.

What happens when you deactivate Verizon App Manager?

Deactivating Verizon App Manager doesn't negatively affect your device. It is a bloatware app exclusive to Verizon. While they encourage you to use it, it is unnecessary for the proper functioning of your phone.

The Play Store and your phone's Settings app provide you with all the tools you need for installing, managing, and uninstalling apps. While Verizon App Manager consolidates some of its functionality in one place, it duplicates tools already on your phone.

How to avoid carriers like Verizon automatically installing apps on your phone.

Automatic app installation isn't a problem exclusive to Verizon. All carriers install apps on your device, although some are more obnoxious than others. You may be satisfied with your carrier experience, but there are two simple ways to avoid purchasing a phone with bloatware.

The first method is to buy an unlocked phone. As these aren't tied to a carrier, they don't come with any bloatware installed. You can buy new unlocked phones from the manufacturer (for example, Google or Samsung's online store).

The second method is to buy a phone from a prepaid carrier. For example, if you buy a phone from Visible, it doesn't come with any preinstalled apps, and after 60 days, your device is unlocked. This is the same story for MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators). Although they operate on the major carrier's infrastructure, they don't install bloatware apps on your phone. While some require an app for activating your phone, like Visible, these can be uninstalled afterward.

You don't need Verizon App Manager

Verizon App Manager is a bloatware app that can have a negative impact on your experience. While Verizon offers one of the best data plans for streaming, its bloatware can push potential customers to other carriers.

While we recommend buying an unlocked phone or using an MVNO, the other major carriers are still worth exploring. However, they will attempt to install as much bloatware as possible on your device.