No matter which Android phone you're using or thinking about buying, chances are that it has a USB port for charging. Despite USB's ubiquity, you probably haven't spent much time thinking about how phones use this port to charge at increasingly higher speeds, let alone how you can accurately measure your charging speed. That's especially true when you consider that USB was initially never meant as a high-power charging port, only supplying limited power to connected devices. The magic behind USB charging comes via a standard called USB PD, and here is everything you need to know about it.

What is USB PD?

USB PD is short for USB Power Delivery and is currently available as version 3.1. It's an extension to the regular USB standard, which is primarily meant to deliver data from device to device. According to the standardization body for USB, the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the current iteration of USB PD can offer charging speeds of up to 240W with voltages of up to 48V. On top of that, USB PD is also used to provide stationary devices with power that don't necessarily have a battery.

The USB-IF introduced the PD standard as version 1.0 in 2012 to address the limited power USB delivered then. USB PD immediately upped the game and activated charging at up to 100W. This made today's universal USB-C charging plug possible, allowing you to charge your phone, tablet, laptop, and headphones with the same cable. USB-C's redesigned port allows even faster charging thanks to a more modern design while also providing video output and faster data transfer speeds.

Regular USB standards provide charging, though the output is limited. The most recent active standard, USB 3.2, allows for 15W at max, with USB 3.0 before it at 4.5W. Even compared to slower charging phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro at up to 20W, that's slower than what you get with USB PD.

Will the wrong charger damage my phone?

As long as you're using a standard compliant charger and a standard compliant USB cable, nothing bad can happen to your phone. Virtually all chargers and cables on the market are safe, but to be extra secure, make sure you only buy equipment from reputable sources and be wary of too-good-to-be-true deals. If you want to be sure you're getting high-quality equipment, we have some great chargers and excellent USB cables collected for you. Whatever is delivered in the box with your phone should also work great.

The longer answer here is that standard compliant chargers and USB devices communicate with each other before any meaningful amount of electricity flows. Your phone tells your charger what wattage and volt it can take, and if the charger can't provide this much, which alternatives the charger can use to juice up your phone more slowly. There is also a lot of further computation involved in the process, like your phone telling the charger that it wants less energy as the battery gets fuller to keep its chemicals intact for a longer period of time.

There might also be edge cases when two USB devices aren't compatible with each other. When that happens, your phone either won't charge or do so extremely slowly. This is what should happen if you use a counterfeit charger that doesn't respect the standard, but again, don't try your luck.

What devices support USB PD?

Virtually all devices with a USB port could theoretically be compatible with USB PD, even if not all of them are. Apart from the usual suspects like phones, headphones, tablets, and laptops, more devices support USB PD. Some examples include computer monitors, speakers, printers, lamps, and gaming consoles.

However, just because a device has a USB-C port doesn't mean it also supports USB PD. Many devices don't need this much power, like most earbuds and headphones. They're fine with the charging speed provided by the regular USB standard. As such, finding out which device benefits from a USB PD charger is a bit of a guesswork, though you can generally assume that when a phone supports fast charging, a USB PD charger is your best bet.

The fastest charging speeds out there aren't reached via USB PD

You may have heard of some high-speed charging phones like Xiaomi's 300W fast concept Redmi phone that charges from 0 to 100 in five minutes. Since USB PD supports up to 240W, you may have already guessed it: Extremely fast speeds like this are not part of the standard. There are also phones like last year's Honor Magic 4 Pro or the Xiaomi 13 Pro that support 100 and 120W charging, respectively, and can fully charge in less than 30 minutes. These extremely fast speeds also can't be achieved within USB PD specifications as they rely on different voltages.

Phones with fast charging like this usually reach their highest speeds using proprietary chargers included in the box. You can still charge these phones with USB PD chargers, but they won't reach super fast charging speeds. Most of these handsets don't reach the US market, so your best bet is to buy any excellent USB PD charger, and you're set for years to come.