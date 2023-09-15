Indie and newly budding developers dream of making their first big game exactly how they picture it in their minds. These days, barriers have never been higher. Time, investment, and performance demands are enormous, even for mobile games. One of the most popular tools to handle those challenges is the Unity game engine. It's not only for small-time devs, either. If you've played games like Call of Duty Mobile or Pokémon Go, you've played a Unity game.

Unity provides a vast suite of tools for mobile game developers and others to create and manage all kinds of game apps people play on common platforms like Android and iPhone. And that's just the beginning. Let's break down what this engine can do.

What is Unity?

Unity is a game engine based on Microsoft C# that supports the creation of 2D, 3D, and other types of games. Its tools are friendly for new users, making it one of the most popular game engines for first-time artists and at-home developers trying to make it big.

Unity apps see more than 4 billion downloads per month as of 2022, and the creators report that 70% of the top 1,000 mobile games are created with the game engine. That also leads to a lot of dollar signs when ads are included in a game. So far, Unity has created more than $1.1 billion in ad revenue from ads within its apps.

While Unity's origins began on macOS, it has since moved to other platforms and supports game creation on desktop, mobile, console, virtual reality systems, and more. These days, it's more than a visual and graphics tool.

How is Unity primarily used?

Unity's versatile features can support anything from AR to detailed simulations for marketing. However, its primary focus is on mobile and, to a lesser extent, desktop gaming. The engine is large, with more than 17 platforms supporting various activities. It seeks to be a one-stop solution for gaming and digital experience management, whether you're creating a 3D short film or monetizing an existing game with a healthy community base.

In recent years, Unity expanded its tools and marketing to focus on industries beyond games and films. It now offers creation tools for aerospace, automotive, and architecture engineers, among other uses.

Origins and creators

Unity is the creation of Unity Technologies (previously Over the Edge Entertainment), which launched the first version of the game engine in 2005. Its original goal was to open up game development to everyday developers within an Apple-friendly structure. The next several years proved crucial to the growth of the engine, with new versions coming in 2007, 2010, and 2012 that expanded the engine's capabilities, usability, and support for other tools, including DirectX and Adobe Flash. By 2015, support for the Nintendo Switch had been added. By 2016, Facebook had created its gaming platform specifically for Unity.

In 2017, Unity changed from periodic yearly updates to a continuous update system, but new tools continued to flow in, expanding the engine's capabilities. By 2022, it had a suite that could support VR projects, retail software, advanced 3D gaming, and more.

Major Unity features

As with any creation engine that's been around for so long and gone through so much growth, there's a lot to Unity. Basic game creations work via "Scenes," in which developers place and arrange objects and then adjust their properties as needed. That can be relatively simple, like importing and using sprites in a 2D, or massively complex, like managing dynamic shadows in a 3D map. In most cases, users can use the engine's built-in UI to control everything or dive into the scripting API and adjust values via code. And that's only the beginning!

In addition to the core Unity Engine, there are other tools with specific uses. Some of the more important include:

Parsec : This P2P tool allows remote work for a far-flung group of developers.

: This P2P tool allows remote work for a far-flung group of developers. Unity DevOps : This management platform helps senior devs organize projects and assign work to manage the workflow.

: This management platform helps senior devs organize projects and assign work to manage the workflow. Engagement metrics : The engagement platform allows designers, via player analytics, to run extensive tests for optimization and create voice and text chat options for game communities (used by games such as Valorant).

: The engagement platform allows designers, via player analytics, to run extensive tests for optimization and create voice and text chat options for game communities (used by games such as Valorant). SyncSketch : This collaboration platform helps different designers work on the same digital assets together to create, review, and improve them.

: This collaboration platform helps different designers work on the same digital assets together to create, review, and improve them. Ziva : Ziva is a digital character creation tool that creates realistic human and human-ish people (as well as animals) with minimal effort.

: Ziva is a digital character creation tool that creates realistic human and human-ish people (as well as animals) with minimal effort. SpeedTree : SpeedTree's graphics toolkit is made for creating rich, realistic 3D vegetation and easily importing it into a game project.

: SpeedTree's graphics toolkit is made for creating rich, realistic 3D vegetation and easily importing it into a game project. Pixyz : This automation tool preps 3D data for implementation and automatically optimizes it.

: This automation tool preps 3D data for implementation and automatically optimizes it. Backend work : Unity includes backend tools for scaling up games with dedicated servers, improving netcode, dealing with player accounts, and more. If you've played Apex Legends, it's managed on the backend via Unity.

: Unity includes backend tools for scaling up games with dedicated servers, improving netcode, dealing with player accounts, and more. If you've played Apex Legends, it's managed on the backend via Unity. Unity Weta Tools: This digital suite is made for digital artists working on complex 3D creations of the highest quality.

There's also an extensive asset store for Unity where you can buy a variety of visual, audio, tool add-ons, templates, AI tools (a burgeoning field), and more.

Can I start using Unity?

You can, but you'll need to know the basics of visual development and game development. Even then, Unity's tools can take a while to use effectively. Depending on how you like to work, there's a ton to learn and many ways to approach a project.

Newcomers benefit most from starting with training. Unity offers game design and development certification, which is a must-have for any professional game development. Other online "universities" and training centers offer courses for working with Unity, but we prefer education that comes directly from the engine. Several tiers of certification exist, from basic courses designed for high schoolers to expert courses made for years-long users trying to brush up their skills. Anyone can get started based on their experience level.

What does Unity cost to use?

This has become a fraught question! We'll tackle it in two parts, first going over the traditional subscriptions and then talking about the big Unity price model news below. First, Unity offers several tiers, each designed for different types of users. If you're interested in using the engine, you can find the right tier to begin:

Personal (free): This only provides access to the development platform, Unity Visual Scripting, Unity Version Control (up to three users), and other odds and ends. It's free and a great place for new game designers to start. Ad monetization is also included in this tier.

(free): This only provides access to the development platform, Unity Visual Scripting, Unity Version Control (up to three users), and other odds and ends. It's free and a great place for new game designers to start. Ad monetization is also included in this tier. Plus ($399 per year): Plus adds splash screen customization and diagnostic tools for those who are serious about managing a game.

($399 per year): Plus adds splash screen customization and diagnostic tools for those who are serious about managing a game. Pro ($2,040 per year): Pro is made for publishing and managing a game whole scale, with the ability to deploy to consoles, develop AR, manage in-depth 3D creation, and support customer service for gamers.

($2,040 per year): Pro is made for publishing and managing a game whole scale, with the ability to deploy to consoles, develop AR, manage in-depth 3D creation, and support customer service for gamers. Enterprise (customized quote): Enterprise includes all Unity tools for creating and managing a game long-term with a full team of developers.

(customized quote): Enterprise includes all Unity tools for creating and managing a game long-term with a full team of developers. Industry ($4,095): This tier is designed for industry-specific applications, often outside of gaming, which require extensive training for existing employees.

Unity's download-based fee model

Source: Samsung

In the fall of 2023, Unity announced a vast change to its pricing model. In addition to paying the subscription fees listed above, subscribers that publish Unity games will pay runtime fees, or a fixed fee between $0.01 and $0.20 per installation. This runtime fee kicks in after a game has either made $200,000 for a given annual period or has more than 200,000 installs across its lifetime. Unity confirmed this pricing model will apply to all platforms and begin on January 1, 2024.

Developers protested this new pricing model for several reasons, namely:

Indie and new developers often offer Unity game downloads for free on platforms like Steam. These free games can get millions of downloads a year from casual players while earning little except for recognition and maybe some ad revenue. Under the new model, these developers will be charged millions of dollars that they are in no position to pay. Indie studios making standard profits will be put in similar straits.

The pricing model appears to apply retroactively to 2023, making the above issues even worse.

The pricing model appears to violate past contracts Unity made with developers.

Major brands like Microsoft also appear to be on the hook every time a player downloads a game from a service like Game Pass, as opposed to the developers (Unity underlined this will be the case). Those fees could be astronomical, possibly pushing games off live service platforms or causing other major changes.

Unity clarified that the fees will not apply to re-installations, so gamers can't force developers to pay obscene amounts of fees. It also clarified that demos will not be included and that charity bundles could apply for an exception. However, many questions remain, such as how installs will be tracked, what Unity counts as a bundle or a charity, if season pass downloads will be affected, how tracking piracy will work, and more.

Developers, publishers, and everyone in between only have a few months to decide before the new pricing model becomes effective.

The situation quickly turned confusing and hostile. Developers of major indie hits like Cult of the Lamb announced they would delete their games in 2024 instead of paying the prices. Death threats were made. Unity leaders were accused of selling off their stock days before the announcement.

Ultimately, Unity appeared to be searching for ways to increase earnings after struggling to show revenue for several years. But this new pricing model has the potential to upend the platform or at least shift its focus from gaming. It's an ongoing situation at this time, one that will affect the future of the engine.

Final words on Unity

Unity is a game engine that can do a little of everything but specializes in mobile game development. It's a great entrance point for beginners working on mobile and VR, although they'll need some training. It's also used by some of the top studios in the industry, at least for now.

Still, Unity is a lot to learn for those who don't have much time for training, and its current pricing decisions are raising difficult questions. Google's Android Game Development Kit and associated tools may be an easier place to start for casual development, or people may enjoy doodling in Chimera Painter before getting serious about their ideas.