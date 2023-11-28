Ultra-wideband (UWB) is a short-range wireless communication protocol that operates at higher frequencies than other short-range communication protocols like Bluetooth.

More and more devices use UWB technology, including Android smartphones, health sensors, and digital car keys. While only flagship Android devices support this technology, we expect budget smartphones to adopt UWB in the future. So what is UWB, and how does it work?

What is UWB?

Ultra-wideband is often compared to Bluetooth as they are both low-energy, short-range wireless communication protocols. However, Ultra-wideband operates at a higher frequency and with a larger bandwidth. This gives it numerous advantages over Bluetooth, including a longer range and reduced probability of signal interference. A device using UWB acts like a radar that identifies, locks on, and communicates with objects.

A higher frequency and larger bandwidth means that UWB determines the location of an object within a couple of centimeters and operates over longer distances, allowing it to perform a greater range of tasks than Bluetooth. The additional information that UWB communicates allows the adoption of security protocols that make hacking the signal virtually impossible.

What is UWB used for?

Ultra-wideband's greater accuracy and range allow it to perform tasks that require short-range accuracy, including:

Keyless car or door entry: The security protocols of UWB mean thieves cannot imitate your digital car or door key.

File transfer: Android phones with UWB support use it to enhance Nearby Share's capabilities.

Tracking: Trackers with UWB can locate lost items within centimeters.

Smart home devices: Smart speakers can adjust the volume of music depending on which room you're in

Navigation: Know exactly where you are in complex indoor rooms

Ultra-wideband is still in its early stages. It started appearing in smartphones in 2019. As more industries and devices adopt it, expect to see UWB wherever short-range accurate wireless communication is needed.

The stats behind UWB

Below, we compare UWB's statistics to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as it promises to replace these wireless communication protocols in certain areas.

UWB Wi-Fi Bluetooth Frequency (GHz) 3.1GHz - 10.6GHz 2.4GHz - 6GHz (can be higher in uncommon situations 2.45GHz Speed (MB/s) 100Mbps 5.5Mbps - 2Gbps 1MBps (24Mbps in Bluetooth low-energy) Range 200m 90m 10m Accuracy 10cm - 30cm 3 - 5m 5m Battery consumption Low Low Low Interference vulnerability Low High High

Everything your smartphone can do with UWB

Most top Android flagships offer UWB support, but this feature isn't advertised prominently. Google's store page for the Google Pixel 8 Pro doesn't mention UWB. So, what does your expensive Android phone do with this feature?

Android phones use UWB to improve the capabilities of Nearby Share and location tracking (such as with the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag2). While these features are available on Android phones without UWB, they operate on Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, resulting in lower file transfer speeds over Nearby Share and less accurate location tracking.

Source: MobileFun

UWB promises a faster and more accurate future for wireless communication

As the adoption of UWB grows, our devices will work faster and more accurately over short distances. You'll never wander through your house looking for your lost phone again.

Don't confuse UWB with Verizon's Ultra Wideband, which is the name for the company's high-band and mid-band 5G networks. If you have a 5G phone, it's worth understanding why you may not get the speeds advertised.