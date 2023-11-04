There are several popular ride-share and food delivery services available, such as Lyft or Doordash, but Uber started it all. Uber is well known for their ride-share services, but they have other offerings. On your Android phone, you can order a ride or your favorite food through Uber Eats from the comfort of your couch. Another little-known offering from Uber is Uber Connect, which is a same-day delivery service. Here's a look at what Uber Connect is and how to use it.

How Does Uber Connect Work?

Uber Connect is a same-day package delivery solution from Uber. This service can be used for a variety of applications, from sending a gift for friends or family, delivering goods you're selling, to a courier service for important legal documents. Uber Connect prides itself on being easy, speedy, and flexible all through the Uber app. You can also use the service to request a package be picked up and delivered to you. This service is convenient for individuals and businesses.

For drivers, the service works similarly to an Uber ride. They still make money like they do with ride-sharing and go to a pick-up and drop-off location. Also, the service is meant for local delivery, so you won't be driving to the ends of the earth to deliver something. Uber Connect was a new service launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now available in 6,000 areas, such as New York in the US, Australia, Canada, and Mexico.

Uber claims that most items are picked up within the hour after you order your delivery. The service can pick up most packages, but there are item, value, and size restrictions. Still, most packages should be eligible. Uber suggests that items that "fit comfortably in the trunk of a midsize vehicle" should be okay for the service. Packages must be sealed. Otherwise, the delivery driver won't accept them.

What items are prohibited?

There are prohibited items that Uber does not allow to be delivered through Uber Connect. These items include:

People and animals

Illegal or stolen goods

Weapons and ammunition

Alcohol, pharmaceutical drugs, recreational drugs, vitamins, and supplements

Highly perishable food and beverages

Money, gift cards, monetary items such as scratch tickets or securities, and high-value jewelry and gems

Hazardous materials

Fragile items

Sexual aids and materials

All items not included in this list are fair game to be sent through Uber Connect.

What are the benefits of Uber Connect?

There are benefits to the Uber Connect program for users and drivers.

Users

Quick delivery : Instead of waiting days for an item to be shipped, you can have it delivered curbside quickly, often within an hour.

: Instead of waiting days for an item to be shipped, you can have it delivered curbside quickly, often within an hour. Service at any time : No matter when you need it, even if it's last minute, you can get on-demand delivery.

: No matter when you need it, even if it's last minute, you can get on-demand delivery. No paying for stamps or labels : You don't need to print a label, weigh your package, or make sure it has the right amount of stamps like a delivery through other package delivery services, Amazon, FedEx, or the post office. With Uber Connect, you hand your item to the driver, and it gets delivered.

: You don't need to print a label, weigh your package, or make sure it has the right amount of stamps like a delivery through other package delivery services, Amazon, FedEx, or the post office. With Uber Connect, you hand your item to the driver, and it gets delivered. Tracking: You can see where your package is in real time from the Uber app and see how long it will take to get to your recipient.

Uber Drivers

Change up your routine : Instead of dealing with people all day, take a break and deliver packages.

: Instead of dealing with people all day, take a break and deliver packages. Earn more money : Even if there are no riders in your area, you can earn money delivering packages. You can pick an optimal route so that you can do package and food delivery in the same ride.

: Even if there are no riders in your area, you can earn money delivering packages. You can pick an optimal route so that you can do package and food delivery in the same ride. Just as flexible: Like ride-sharing, you can accept or decline rides as you see fit.

How to use Uber Connect

Uber Connect is not available everywhere, so first, make sure it's available in your area. To do so, look on your Uber app home screen and see if you can see a package icon. If so, congrats. Uber Connect is available in your area. If not, Uber Connect is not available in your area.

After you've determined that Uber Connect is available in your area, it's easy to initiate an Uber Connect delivery.

Make sure your package is well sealed. Open the Uber app on an iOS or Android device. Tap the package icon to initiate an Uber Connect delivery request. Agree to the terms and conditions and confirm that your package does not contain prohibited items. Provide instructions for your delivery, including the delivery and pick-up location, the size of your item, the recipient's name, and special delivery instructions. Uber provides a cost estimate for different delivery options. Select the option you want to use and tap Confirm to initiate the delivery. When the app selects a delivery driver and gives you an arrival estimate, make sure you're outside and ready to hand over the package. Track your order as it heads to your recipient's door and tell them when to meet the driver outside. It's important that they meet the driver at the set delivery location. Close

Make a quick and easy delivery with Uber Connect

There are so many things that people and businesses ship every day. If you don't want to go through the hassle of shipping an item locally, use Uber Connect to get your item to your recipient quickly and easily with a few steps. If you run into an issue with your delivery, contact Uber customer service to get your issue resolved.