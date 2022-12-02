We use Google every day to find the answers to our questions and to gather information for independent research. In a world powered by mobile devices, the best Android phones allow us to access this vast knowledge database anytime. We also often have to visit various websites and decide just how accurate their claims are. Worse yet, finding precise data points can often take time and effort without a guarantee of producing actual results.

The Google Common Knowledge Project lets anyone quickly access reliable civic data from their local community, such as the economy or educational backgrounds.

What is the Google Common Knowledge Project?

The Google Common Knowledge Project is a collaborative effort formed by various entities brought together under one platform. It makes it easy to locate information that's otherwise difficult to find, such as the type of home internet connection in an area. This is especially useful for journalists who write articles that rely on numbers and stats to highlight specific topics.

Although not locked down to journalists exclusively, anyone can use the platform for independent research or general curiosity. You can create a visual dataset to represent specific data points within minutes, which can be shared with others online.

The Google Common Knowledge Project supports the Google News Initiative, another helpful tool journalists can tap into. Google News Initiative works with verified and trustworthy news sources to expand its reach to more audiences. Journalists and publishers can leverage these tools to create a future with less misinformation while offering more value to the reader, which benefits everyone equally. From small to large companies, they all have access to the same tools to make their work more meaningful in the fast pace world of news.

Where does the database of information come from?

Since Google is the world's most popular search engine, we can expect without hesitation that we'll get relevant information at our fingertips instantly. However, it's not enough to rely explicitly on Google for details regarding civic data about our local communities. Rather than letting users rely on third-party websites, Google taps into Data Commons for reliable and up-to-date information. Data Commons is a collaboration of various open source databases, including the U.S. Census Bureau, CDC, and FBI, to name a few. These official first-party entities offer the most trustworthy data points you'll find anywhere online.

Because the Google Common Knowledge Project is classified as a beta, only a small portion of data from Data Commons is integrated into the platform. The datasets used within the Google Common Knowledge Project are also limited by scope, so use the data responsibly. Specific datasets can involve multiple variables during the data collection process, which means the information can vary slightly or even change in some cases. As the project progresses and expands beyond its beta status into the future, expect more data points and information to become available.

The current Google Common Knowledge Project beta only supports location data from the United States. There may be other locations added over time as the platform expands. Also, you don't need a Google account to create your own custom dataset, allowing anyone to test these features without requiring a login.

How do the datasets get their visual charts?

Since the Google Common Knowledge Project datasets come from Data Commons, there needs to be a way to visualize this information for sharing purposes. Polygraph is a company that describes itself as a "visual storytelling agency," which is the main driving force in how the charts are created for the Google Common Knowledge Project.

And now, Polygraphy has brought its easy-to-make charts to Google Common Knowledge Project to help us share these data points. Polygraph also uses its expertise on its other platform, The Pudding, to create a unique visual and interactive experience when representing datasets.

How to create your own dataset visualization with Google Common Knowledge Project

If you'd like to see how it all works, follow these steps:

Visit the Google Common Knowledge Project website to create your first chart. Click the I want to change the location text box and type or select an area. Under Refine the data, choose one of the five primary categories. You can pick between People, Economy, Health, Education, or Crime as your primary category. Select a more specific sub-category from the drop-down menu. Move the slider under Choose a time span to select the year range for your chart. If you chose the United States as your general location, you might not have the option to adjust the year range. Select any chart design you want under the Choose a chart type section. You have eight chart types to pick from, including Line, Area, Slope, Bars, Stacked Bar, US Map, Group Comparison, and Rank. In the Style section, choose the text colors and font type you want to use. Once you're set, click Create in the upper-right corner of the screen. Save your chart as an image or a .csv file, which many text editor programs support, including Microsoft Excel. Go to the Raw data section to view specific details about your dataset.

The Google Common Knowledge Project makes it easy to find reliable civic data

What once was a chore to find reliable data points about your local community is no longer an issue. The Google Common Knowledge Project makes your life easier by offering datasets directly from Data Commons. These official open source entities within Data Commons are trusted by many worldwide, cutting out the need to rely on third-party resources. This also means you can access the most up-to-date information, allowing the data to be as accurate as possible. When combined with the power and flexibility of Polygraph, you can instantly share and present these datasets online with high-quality visual chart designs.

Google Pinpoint is a helpful solution that journalists can use to make their in-depth research much smoother. From keeping track of large documents to transcribing audio and video files, these tools can elevate your research game.