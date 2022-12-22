TapTap.io has been on the rise over the last few years, holding exclusives to non-Western (developed) games like Torchlight: Infinite during alpha testing and now Valorant Mobile, which is nowhere to be seen on the Google Play Store. It doesn't mean these games won't eventually come to the Play Store, but at the same time, we shouldn't have to wait six months down the line to pre-register for these listings. But not only does TapTap give early pre-registration perks, but you also get access to many games that the Google Play Store has and a community section for every game's page. TapTap is a great alternative to the Google Play Store for your gaming needs.

But where does one gain access to the TapTap store, and how does one navigate the app's inner workings? Our guide teaches how to download the TapTap APK file, the best option to get TapTap on your trusty Android phone, and the basics of searching for games from within the store.

How to download and install the TapTap APK

You may look to download TapTap Lite, the app version found on Google Play Store, but you should stick with downloading the full (APK) version. The Lite app is just a bite-sized version of the whole app, mainly serving as a re-directory for finding apps on the Play Store. And that's not helpful when looking for a standalone alternative or complete replacement.

Open a mobile web browser and visit TapTap.io. Scroll to the bottom of the web page and tap on Open TapTap app for more exciting content. Tap Download TapTap. A message may prompt that downloading the APK file might be harmful; bypass by tapping on Download anyway. 2 Images Close Open the downloaded APK and tap to install. Tap Open to launch the app. 2 Images Close Choose a login method or Sign up. After signing in, you're now ready to venture through the TapTap app! 2 Images Close

How to download games on the TapTap app

Now that you've set up access the TapTap store let's learn how to download games using this app.

Open the TapTap store app. Type in the game at the top of the home page; alternatively, you can browse the categories to find games. Tapping on the game will bring you to the game's page; tap on Download. Note: You may have to set permissions for TapTap to install games/apps. 2 Images Close Once the game finishes downloading, tap on Install > Install (again). Tap Play to open the game. You will also find a copy of the app on your Android device. Tap on the app to launch the game. 2 Images Close

How to manage games on TapTap

You can view your installed games, list of pre-registered games, updates, and played/playing, all in one place. You will also see any game you've previously favorited under the "Want" list. So anyone keen to track their installed games and prospects will enjoy using this feature.

Launch the TapTap app. Tap on the controller icon (bottom). Swipe left to right to view your categorized games; from here, you can tap to play games, manage your updates and view pre-registrations. 2 Images Close

TapTap.io is a trusted resource for mobile games

The TapTap app offers a lot of potential as an app store. Not only does TapTap provide a PLay store alternative to download games, but it's community-created by gamers for gamers. You'll notice daily posts on trailers, news, and reviews; within these posts, you can comment and interact with other TapTap users. It's a fun little way to stay connected to your favorite games without needing social media outlets like Twitter and Reddit. And if you're in the market to find the best Android games, you will already find most on TapTap. Selecting the perfect replacement for the Play Store is difficult enough, but you will be surprised how much crossover TapTap has with the Play Store while still offering its own exclusives. The full version of TapTap is worth checking out, and if you're still uncertain about downloading the entire app — feel free to browse through the web version first!