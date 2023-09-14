If you've heard the name Starlink thrown around the past few years, you may wonder what the deal is. Sure, it has something to do with satellites and Elon Musk, but the details get fuzzy after that. After all, you're not likely to use Starlink unless you're in a rural or emergency-prone area. At least, not yet.

This ambitious SpaceX project is about delivering the internet in new ways to people who can't count on traditional infrastructure. It's a mixed bag, with some cool features and a few troubling aspects, but it ultimately represents a significant push for technology. Let's go over what makes Starlink unique, how it's changing the world, why people are worried, and everything else you should know.

The basics about Starlink

Starlink uses satellite communication technology, which is spread across a host of smaller satellites launched into orbit around the Earth. When we say "smaller satellites," we mean they're about 500 to 600 pounds and around the size of a diner table. And there are a lot of them. Over 5,000 have been launched into low orbit around Earth, and the project intends to launch more, with launches scheduled every few weeks.

Starlink provides this tech to users, similar to sat-phones that allow cell phone calls, except Starlink offers internet connections to your phone. That means you don't need a nearby cell tower or cable internet connection to access the internet from nearly anywhere the satellites offer their combined might.

Managing a constellation (often called a "train") of little satellites like this requires state-of-the-art technology. Starlink includes a few tricks to pull this off, including:

Hall-effect thrusters (HETS) : These ion thrusters combine propellants with magnetic fields. They allow minute adjustments to satellite positioning and satellites to safely and accurately descend to Earth if they're damaged or worn out.

: These ion thrusters combine propellants with magnetic fields. They allow minute adjustments to satellite positioning and satellites to safely and accurately descend to Earth if they're damaged or worn out. Live tracking data: The satellites are networked with a constantly updating link of tracking data to position them. This allows the satellite constellation to act in concert and move around objects (like a school of fish) that would otherwise cause collisions.

Starlink is still a relatively new project, but it announced more than 1 million individual subscribers by December 2022. That was also the date it received permission to launch 7,500 of its Gen-2 satellites, so you can expect expanded networks in the future.

Starlink origins

The Starlink project is managed by SpaceX, the private aerospace company owned by Elon Musk and involved in launching rockets into space in new, exploding ways that currently have the launch program grounded for environmental damage. But SpaceX has many other projects in the works, and one of the largest is Starlink.

Scientists and engineers have played with the idea of satellite constellations for decades. Starlink is one of the largest projects to make it possible. It began with SpaceX's new development facility, which opened in 2015 to create low-cost Starlink satellites.

By 2016, the company requested permission for a low-orbit satellite service and the FCC-controlled frequency bands it would use to communicate. As part of the deal, the FCC required SpaceX to offer a plan to avoid causing too much space debris and a speedy deadline of six years to complete its first phase. After a few years of test runs, Starlink received permission to launch satellites and requested permission for earth-based stations to monitor and control them. Manufacturing for a full constellation began in 2019, quickly followed by the first launches.

By 2021, Starlink was open for pre-subscriptions from consumers and entering markets around the world, including India, the Philippines, and North America. A year later, it made deals with cruise lines. In all, it was an astonishingly swift development process.

Starlink advantages

So, why choose Starlink over traditional satellite connections? What makes the service special beyond its unique delivery system? Let's look at why Starlink is a big deal:

Rural and emergency internet access : Starlink is widely available and provides internet for people who can't normally access it. That includes rural areas where cell towers have not yet reached or countries that haven't invested in cellular infrastructure, which is a huge deal for many places around the world. It also offers service during emergencies like floods, fires, and earthquakes where other internet services would be shut down.

: Starlink is widely available and provides internet for people who can't normally access it. That includes rural areas where cell towers have not yet reached or countries that haven't invested in cellular infrastructure, which is a huge deal for many places around the world. It also offers service during emergencies like floods, fires, and earthquakes where other internet services would be shut down. Faster speeds : Starlink's technology offers faster broadband speeds than most satellite connections, showing an average of 100Mbps in 2022. This has been a weak spot for using satellites for advanced internet activities.

: Starlink's technology offers faster broadband speeds than most satellite connections, showing an average of 100Mbps in 2022. This has been a weak spot for using satellites for advanced internet activities. Better reliability : Because of Starlink's extra-low orbit, it's not as affected by weather and other forms of interference as other satellite connections. That makes it more reliable and fixes an ongoing problem with satellite internet.

: Because of Starlink's extra-low orbit, it's not as affected by weather and other forms of interference as other satellite connections. That makes it more reliable and fixes an ongoing problem with satellite internet. Pretty great plans : Starlink isn't cheap, but it's more affordable for rural areas than other satellite connections, and it comes with excellent terms that include unlimited data (more on this below).

: Starlink isn't cheap, but it's more affordable for rural areas than other satellite connections, and it comes with excellent terms that include unlimited data (more on this below). Sweet adventures: Starlink allows people to document journeys and discoveries like never before. From digital nomads in Iceland to scientists in Antarctica, people are sharing stories, images, and data in ways that weren't possible otherwise.

Starlink disadvantages

Internet for those who can't get it using a fleet of satellites sounds like a great proposition. We looked at the useful (and fun) things Starlink makes possible. However, for the past few years, the technology has, in practice, also caused problems. These include:

Visibility problems for astronomers : When first launched, the mass of Starlink satellites in their extra-low orbit was bright. Bright enough to cause problems for astronomers. From amateur astronomers in their backyards to installations like the Vera Rubin Observatory and the Hubble telescope, Starlink blinded astronomers trying to look at the night sky. Scientists are afraid this could grow worse as more satellites are launched.

: When first launched, the mass of Starlink satellites in their extra-low orbit was bright. Bright enough to cause problems for astronomers. From amateur astronomers in their backyards to installations like the Vera Rubin Observatory and the Hubble telescope, Starlink blinded astronomers trying to look at the night sky. Scientists are afraid this could grow worse as more satellites are launched. Congestion problems with heavy use : Now that people have used Starlink for a few years, they've found that at peak hours or in areas with many users, Starlink's speeds slow down considerably, falling below what other broadband connections achieve. In other words, the more popular Starlink becomes in a region, the worse it appears to perform. That removes one of the benefits of Starlink for many users in spots like rural America.

: Now that people have used Starlink for a few years, they've found that at peak hours or in areas with many users, Starlink's speeds slow down considerably, falling below what other broadband connections achieve. In other words, the more popular Starlink becomes in a region, the worse it appears to perform. That removes one of the benefits of Starlink for many users in spots like rural America. Unreliability in key areas like war zones : Starlink helps in areas such as war zones but doesn't have a stellar track record. Take the war in Ukraine, where Starlink initially offered support for satellite internet to the Ukrainian army. Months afterward, Musk canceled services for the 1,300 satellites provided, claiming Ukraine couldn't pay the required monthly fees. This also created some embarrassment for the Pentagon, which had spent $100 million funding Starlink in Ukraine so that payments wouldn't be a concern. Musk later appeared to reverse course, but outages continued during crucial missions. In other words, Starlink hasn't proven reliable in situations where it's needed most.

: Starlink helps in areas such as war zones but doesn't have a stellar track record. Take the war in Ukraine, where Starlink initially offered support for satellite internet to the Ukrainian army. Months afterward, Musk canceled services for the 1,300 satellites provided, claiming Ukraine couldn't pay the required monthly fees. This also created some embarrassment for the Pentagon, which had spent $100 million funding Starlink in Ukraine so that payments wouldn't be a concern. Musk later appeared to reverse course, but outages continued during crucial missions. In other words, Starlink hasn't proven reliable in situations where it's needed most. Falling space junk: While Starlink is designed to deorbit satellites instead of keeping them as floating space junk, they can still cause issues. Starlink loses satellites constantly, an expected process that sends a couple of tons of material into the atmosphere every day. Scientists are concerned about collisions with other atmosphere projects and the long-term effects of unusual particles like aluminum in the atmosphere.

Where is Starlink available?

Starlink has excellent availability, offering services around North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America, with more countries coming online all the time. However, you'll have to look up your area and see if it qualifies, depending on the route Starlink satellites take. Starlink has a handy map of coverage for this purpose.

How much does Starlink cost?

Rural users, travelers, and others can purchase a Starlink package starting at $110 per month and up to $500 per month, depending on the details. A permanent residential subscription also requires hardware that costs $599 plus a $99 deposit. There are no cancellation fees.

Unlike other internet services, Starlink doesn't have any training or contracted professionals to help with installation. Once you get your kit, it's up to you to install it properly. The good news is that the free Starlink app can help every step of the way.

What's the future of Starlink?

We don't know. Starlink would like the future to include more of Starlink, with plans to launch 12,000 Gen-2 satellites and possibly more in later phases. But it's a complicated time for the service, and some changes are probably in the works. We're keeping an eye on several probable developments:

Government regulation : The FCC pulled back nearly $1 billion in grants for Starlink, citing that the project can't meet its program requirements. That's only the beginning of governments around the world taking a closer look at Starlink, weighing risks and rewards, and ultimately adding more regulatory requirements to this service. That will include which bands Starlink is allowed to use (nation by nation), what protections will be required for security, how the service can be used, and more.

: The FCC pulled back nearly $1 billion in grants for Starlink, citing that the project can't meet its program requirements. That's only the beginning of governments around the world taking a closer look at Starlink, weighing risks and rewards, and ultimately adding more regulatory requirements to this service. That will include which bands Starlink is allowed to use (nation by nation), what protections will be required for security, how the service can be used, and more. VisorSat and other projects : Starlink is addressing visibility concerns with VisorSat, or a method to darken its newest satellites, so they aren't so shiny. That's had mixed results, but the effort is ongoing and a key development for the future of all satellite constellation projects. Starlink is also experimenting with microsatellites for Swarm, mobile receivers for vehicles, airplane reception, and other divisions to improve functionality. There's a lot in the works.

: Starlink is addressing visibility concerns with VisorSat, or a method to darken its newest satellites, so they aren't so shiny. That's had mixed results, but the effort is ongoing and a key development for the future of all satellite constellation projects. Starlink is also experimenting with microsatellites for Swarm, mobile receivers for vehicles, airplane reception, and other divisions to improve functionality. There's a lot in the works. Lots of competition : Starlink was the first, but other corporations have their eyes on the skies. Amazon is working on Project Kuiper, and Viasat is working on satellite internet strategies similar to Starlink. They aren't only creating competition for subscribers. They're also competing for government funding and band access permits. Starlink hasn't faced challenges quite like this yet.

: Starlink was the first, but other corporations have their eyes on the skies. Amazon is working on Project Kuiper, and Viasat is working on satellite internet strategies similar to Starlink. They aren't only creating competition for subscribers. They're also competing for government funding and band access permits. Starlink hasn't faced challenges quite like this yet. A pullback from geopolitics : Geopolitics is poison for the Starlink project. So far, it's created scandals, delays, government interference, and other issues. China announced plans to destroy Starlink if it has to. Ukraine is furious at the project for what it perceives as a betrayal. Army specialists are debating whether such a project should be in private hands. Starlink's best bet is to avoid geopolitics as much as possible and focus on consumer telecom interests if only to get rid of the headaches.

: Geopolitics is poison for the Starlink project. So far, it's created scandals, delays, government interference, and other issues. China announced plans to destroy Starlink if it has to. Ukraine is furious at the project for what it perceives as a betrayal. Army specialists are debating whether such a project should be in private hands. Starlink's best bet is to avoid geopolitics as much as possible and focus on consumer telecom interests if only to get rid of the headaches. More awareness of space junk : As satellite constellations go mainstream, people grow more aware of the dangers of accumulating space junk, the need to deorbit satellites, visibility issues, and more. This could lead to increased regulation.

: As satellite constellations go mainstream, people grow more aware of the dangers of accumulating space junk, the need to deorbit satellites, visibility issues, and more. This could lead to increased regulation. Complete uncertainty: Elon Musk is unpredictable and has the final say in what Starlink does. We've seen how that's worked out for Twitter/X. As long as Starlink remains under Musk's authority, its future is similarly up in the air, so our predictions are limited at best.

Now you're Starlinked

Now that your crash course on Starlink is complete, you're ready to consider whether it's right for you and what to expect from the future. If you're interested in satellite internet, we suggest looking at the rural plans other providers offer and comparing your options. While the first few years of Starlink have been exciting, there's still a long way to go and much to discover about how these satellite constellation services will work in the future.