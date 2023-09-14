The Spotify Family Plan is perfect for households where more than one person wants to enjoy Spotify's gigantic library of music and podcasts. This premium plan allows each family member to listen to what they want, and it's cost-effective. So, let's look at what it is and how it can benefit your family.

The Spotify Family Plan in a nutshell

Spotify revolutionized the way we listen to music. Gone are the days of buying CDs or transferring music to an iPod. Now, we have access to a huge, constantly updated catalog of music from around the world, delivered straight to our smartphones. The platform is easy to use, with handy features like social sharing, offline listening, and personalized playlists.

But here's the thing. Everyone's music tastes and listening needs are different. So, if multiple people in your home want to use Spotify, it can cause a dilemma. That's why Spotify offers specialized premium plans, such as the Spotify Family Plan. These plans are customized to suit diverse tastes in music and accommodate multifamily households.

The Spotify Family Plan allows six people living in the same house to share one premium subscription. Each person gets their own profile and password, all linked to a single billing account. This way, there's no need to share passwords.

2 Images Close

Each family member using the plan gets their own private library with their favorite songs, podcasts, playlists, and personalized recommendations. This means no digging through anyone else's content. You'll only see what interests you. Compared to individual and student premium plans, it's an optimal solution that offers the same premium benefits to everyone in the family.

Unbeatable pricing

At a flat rate of $16.99 per month for up to six users, the Spotify Family Plan saves you money. The Individual Premium plan costs $10.99 per month, so for six people paying individually, this would total $66.

If you only plan to have two users on your plan, you're better off with the Duo Premium plan, which costs $14.99 per month. But for more than two users, the Family Plan is the way to go. You get up to six separate premium accounts, all for $16.99 per month, which is a deal.

What's the catch?

While the Spotify Family Plan is an incredible deal, it has a few rules. First, a Spotify account is needed to join a Family Plan, so be sure to have your family members create one before inviting them. It's also designed for families who live at the same address, and members are asked to verify their address when joining. If a member fails the verification, Spotify removes their access and switches them to a free account.

Every Family Plan has one key player known as the "Plan Manager." This individual sets up the plan and is responsible for maintaining it. This includes sending out invites to potential plan members, making the monthly subscription payments, and handling changes to the membership. It's important to note, though, that whoever takes on the job must be at least 18 years old and have a valid payment method linked to their Spotify account.

A few changes occur if the Family Plan is terminated. The Plan Manager's account reverts to an Individual Premium plan. Meanwhile, the accounts of other family members shift to free accounts, which means they lose access to premium perks. But even with the downgrade to a free account, each member keeps their personalized playlists, favorite songs and podcasts, and set preferences.

How to get started

Whether you have an Individual Premium account or a free account, you can sign up for a Spotify Family Plan in the app by following these steps:

Tap Premium in the lower-right corner of the app menu. 2 Images Close Scroll through the premium options. Premium Family should be at the bottom of the list. Tap Get Premium under the Premium Family plan option. Review the plan information and choose how to pay. You can pay through Spotify using a debit card, credit card, or PayPal, or you can pay using your Google Play account (using this method earns you Google Play points). 2 Images Close Finalize your payment information and tap Buy Now (using Spotify) or Subscribe (using Google Play) to get started. 2 Images Close Invite your family members, and keep your billing information up-to-date to avoid service interruptions.

Sharing is caring

The Spotify Family Plan is an excellent value for families, offering personalized premium accounts for each member at a fraction of the regular cost. With customized playlists and libraries for everyone, it allows each person to enjoy Spotify's vast catalog of music and podcasts tailored to their tastes. Upgrading to a Family Plan is worth it for any household with more than two members.