Social media and instant messaging apps have started offering paid subscription plans, and Snapchat is the latest one to follow the trend. Known as Snapchat+, the subscription gives early access to new features and unlocks useful add-ons to level up your social media experience. If you are unsure about boarding the Snapchat+ train, read along to learn everything about Snapchat's premium plan.

Initially, the Snapchat+ rollout was limited to iPhone and Android users in the U.S. The company has since expanded the same across more regions worldwide. Although Snapchat is available on the web, you need to use an iPhone or a top budget Android phone to subscribe to Snapchat+.

Snapchat+ availability

Snapchat launched the Snapchat+ plan on June 29, 2022. The initial rollout was restricted to specific countries. However, the availability has improved, and it's accessible in more regions.

United States

Canada

The United Kingdom

France

Germany

Australia

New Zealand

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

India

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

Egypt

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Netherlands

Switzerland

Ireland

Belgium

Finland

Austria

Kuwait

The company plans to expand it to more countries over time.

Snapchat+ pricing

A Snapchat+ subscription costs $4 per month, $22 for six months, or $40 per year in the U.S. The pricing differs from one region to another. For example, it's priced at ₹49 ($0.59) per month in India.

We advise starting with a monthly plan, and if you like the overall offering from the company, switch to a six-month or a yearly plan to save some bucks.

Snapchat+ features

Snapchat didn't add a few features and call it a day. The company offers an extensive list of exclusive add-ons to justify the price tag. Let's check them out.

Custom app icons

Snapchat has done a splendid job of designing custom app icons for paid users. It offers a long list of eye-catching app icons to choose from.

Chat wallpapers

You can apply a custom wallpaper in chats for yourself and your friends.

Custom notification sounds

It's another useful add-on for Snapchat+ users. You can set custom notification sounds for your best friends and check their notifications on priority.

Generative chat wallpapers and profile backgrounds

You can use AI-generated wallpapers in chats and as background for your Bitmoji.

Solar System

You can create a Solar System with your best friends. You are represented as the Sun, and your friends revolve around you in planet-like friendmojis. Your Solar System indicates your closeness to your friends.

Priority story replies

Snapchat prioritizes story replies from Snapchat+ users.

Story rewatch count

With a Snapchat+ subscription, you can check the number of times your friends have rewatched the story on the platform.

Story boost

Snapchat boosts your story for 24 hours to get more views. Your friends won't know you boosted the story.

Apart from these, you can pick an emoji you want friends to see after they view your Snaps, get exclusive Bitmoji backgrounds, earn a Snapchat+ badge to your display name, accessorize your look on the Map, double your best friends list to 16, and more with your active subscription.

How to sign up for Snapchat+

Now that you have learned about the Snapchat+ features and pricing, follow the steps below to subscribe to it.

Open Snapchat on your iPhone or Android. Tap the profile picture in the upper-left corner. Select the Settings gear at the top. 2 Images Close Tap Snapchat+ and select Subscribe from the following menu. Glance over the Snapchat+ features and tap Next. 2 Images Close Select your plan and follow the on-screen instructions. Restart the app, and you'll see the Snapchat+ option under your profile.

If a specific pre-release feature isn't appearing on your Snapchat account, wait for a day or two.

How to gift Snapchat+

Do you want to gift Snapchat+ to your loved one? Go through the steps below to share Snapchat goodies with others.

Head to Snapchat Settings (refer to the steps above). Select Snapchat+. Tap Snapchat+ Gifts. Select your friend or family member from the following menu. Tap Gift Snapchat+ and complete the purchase. 3 Images Close

How to restore Snapchat+ subscription

Did you switch from an Android to an iPhone? You can easily restore your existing Snapchat+ subscription to continue enjoying the same perks for your account.

Navigate to Snapchat+ settings (check the steps above). Tap Snapchat+. Select Subscribe. Tap the three-dot menu at the top and select Restore Purchases. 2 Images Close

Restart the app, and you are good to go with Snapchat+ add-ons.

Can I remove ads with a Snapchat+ subscription?

The ad situation is getting out of hand on Snapchat. If you want to eliminate ads with a Snapchat+ subscription, you are up for a disappointment. You will continue to see Story and Lens ads.

What is the ad-free plan for Snapchat+?

It seems Snapchat has heard the growing voice of the community, and it's working on an ad-free plan for Snapchat+ users. The plan is only available in Norway at this time. It lets you enjoy all Snapchat+ add-ons with any Story or Lens ads. Do note that you may still see sponsored My AI responses. We still don't know the exact pricing and future rollout in other regions.

Elevate your Snapchat experience

Although it's not as feature-rich as mobile apps, Snapchat's newly launched web version can come in handy to continue your conversations. You no longer need to reach out to your phone to check the latest messages. You can read our dedicated post to use Snapchat on your PC or laptop.