We all have brands or services that we love and want to hear more about. If you like Samsung and its plethora of devices and services, Samsung has a way to let you know more about them. It's called Samsung Push Service, and it's a way for Samsung to let its fans and users know about new and exciting features and devices. This feature is available on all Samsung devices, including the best Samsung phones. This guide discusses what Samsung Push Service is, how it works, and how to use it.

What is Samsung Push Service, and how does it work?

Samsung Push Service is a way for Samsung to give users updates about its products. This could include new devices, features, feature updates, services, and more. This might not be useful to all users, but it might be for you if you have a few Samsung devices and use Samsung apps and services on them.

2 Images Close

Samsung Push Service is an app, so to use it, make sure it's on your device. It may be preinstalled, but if not, download it from the Play Store. After it's installed, Samsung sends push notifications every time it wants to notify you about something. A push notification is a text-based notification that pops up without launching the app, which appears at the top of the screen and in your notification tray.

How to find and modify the Samsung Push Service

Even though Samsung Push Service is an app, it doesn't live in your app drawer like other apps. To find it, you'll have to dive into the settings.

Launch the Settings app. Select the Apps option. Close Scroll down to or search for Samsung Push Service and tap it. You'll see the available settings and options for Samsung Push Service. 2 Images Close These settings allow you to deny or allow the app to send notifications and how those notifications display. The Mobile Data option allows you to shut off the app's access to mobile data, which it does in the background. 2 Images Close

How to stop using Samsung Push Service

If you decide that Samsung Push Service isn't for you, there are a few ways to stop using it. The easiest is to change the notification options as discussed above. This stops the app from sending notifications, which is its purpose.

This leaves the app on your device, so the best option might be to uninstall it. Because this is a system app, you can't uninstall it. However, you can uninstall all updates from it in addition to shutting off notification permissions, which hinders its ability to do anything.

Go to the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Apps. Search for or find Samsung Push Service in the list and select it. 2 Images Close Tap App details in store near the bottom. Tap the Uninstall button. In the dialog box that pops up, tap Uninstall. 2 Images Close

You may have to do this every time you install an update since an update for this app is bundled with the system apps.

Push it really good

Samsung Push Service is a great app for those who use Samsung devices and services and want to hear more about them. If you don't want to see these types of notifications, there are a few ways to turn off its functionality. If you own a Samsung device, there are more preinstalled apps that can be deleted to improve your experience.