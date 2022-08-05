Should you forget your passwords? Well, probably not, but password managers help

There's a reason password managers have become so ubiquitous. An excess of social media, banking, and work-related apps all require strong, unique passwords with eight or more characters consisting of at least one symbol, one capital letter, and, well, you get the point. While some people can memorize all those strong, unique passwords, password managers go a long way to improving the quality of life for those of us who have better things to do with our remaining brain cells.

One part of Samsung's software ecosystem is Samsung Pass. Password managers are plentiful these days, with a few of them even being useful. So what sets Samsung Pass aside, and should you use Samsung's bid to replace incumbents like LastPass and NordPass?

What is Samsung Pass?

Samsung Pass is a password manager. The service works by saving login information from websites and social media platforms, so you can log in to those same services later without having to enter the details manually. Samsung Pass stores your credentials on your phone's Trust Zone to keep it safe, and information kept on Samsung's servers is encrypted to keep it safe.

Samsung Pass can keep more than usernames and passwords. You can also add addresses, bank cards, and notes to your Samsung Pass saved items. Saving things that are not login credentials becomes particularly useful if you also use the Samsung keyboard, thanks to the Pass button on the toolbar. Accessing Samsung Pass from the keyboard is a neat feature to have for sites and apps that don't autofill because you can use the keyboard to paste saved credentials.

Who can use Samsung Pass?

If the device you're using has a Samsung account, a compatible biometric authentication system (a fingerprint or iris scanner), and an internet connection, you should be able to access and use Samsung Pass on your Samsung phone or tablet. Samsung Pass is only available for devices running Android 8 and above. One thing you might notice is that Samsung Pass is only on the Galaxy Store, meaning you can only download and use the app on a Samsung device. A limitation that's not necessarily unexpected, considering Pass is protected by Knox, a service tied into the device's hardware.

Another important aspect of password managers is interoperability and compatibility. Samsung Pass works with website logins on the Samsung Internet app, but not other web browsers. As far as app support goes, any app that supports Android's autofill framework works with Samsung Pass, meaning most apps from larger developers, like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, should work with Samsung Pass. Given app logins are fairly rare, that use case is hardly a strong selling point. Where Samsung Pass is more convenient is for more frequent logins, like forums and online banking, where login tokens expire and you need to sign in every time you visit.

How to configure and use Samsung Pass

Samsung Pass is mostly automatic, especially when you're using the Samsung Internet browser. However, you need to make sure your device has at least one biometric option enabled before enabling Samsung Pass.

To enable Samsung Pass, install the app on your device and sign in to your Samsung account. Samsung Pass comes pre-installed on most Samsung phones, but if it isn't, download it from the Galaxy Store.

Once you have the app installed on your phone, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app and then tap the Biometrics and security option. On the Biometrics and security settings page, tap Samsung Pass to start configuring the service. You may get a prompt to accept the end user license agreement and privacy policy in order to proceed 2 Images Close Use your default biometric authentication method to unlock your device. After you authenticate with the default biometric unlock method, a screen with the Samsung Pass options appears. From here, you can add and manage credentials. You can also click the three dots in the upper-right corner of the screen to go into settings to change the authentication method if you have more than one available. 2 Images Close

Now that Samsung Pass is activated on your device, it's time to activate the autofill functionality. Usually, the app prompts you to enable autofill when you first open it. In case it didn't, you can easily activate the feature by going to your device settings and following these steps:

On your device settings homepage, scroll down and open the General management options. On the General management page, tap Passwords and autofill. 2 Images Close In the Passwords and autofill options, tap the option under Autofill service to open the autofill selection options. On the Autofill service page, check the Autofill with Samsung Pass option. 2 Images Close A pop-up appears confirming you trust the app. Click OK to continue. Close

Now, when you log in to an app that uses Android's autofill framework, Samsung Pass prompts you to save the login credentials for next time. If there is no prompt and you want to add login credentials for a site, you can add the credentials manually.

How to add login credentials to Samsung Pass

Adding login credentials manually to Samsung Pass is fairly straightforward and allows you to use login credentials—or any other compatible information—with incompatible apps when the need arises.

To add information to Samsung Pass, open the Samsung Pass app, and follow these steps:

Select which option you want to add to Samsung Pass. If you want to add sign-in credentials, tap Manually added, and if you want to add private info like a card, address, or note, tap the relevant option. Opting to add sign-in information takes you to a screen that shows all your manually added credentials. To add a new login, tap the plus sign in the upper-right corner of the screen to open the Add sign-in info screen. On the Add sign-in info screen, enter the Sign-in name, User ID, and Password in the relevant fields. Once you have added the necessary information, tap Save to add the credentials. 2 Images Close

Add Samsung Pass to your Samsung Keyboard

Gboard may still be the go-to keyboard for many Android users, but alternatives, like Samsung Keyboard, have improved a lot over the years and arguably surpassed Gboard in some ways. One leg-up Samsung Keyboard may have over Gboard is Samsung Pass integration. The integration of Samsung Pass into the keyboard means apps don't need to be compatible with Android's autofill framework to benefit from the Samsung Pass password manager.

To activate the Pass button on the Samsung Keyboard, make sure you have Samsung Keyboard enabled and then follow these steps:

Open your device settings and open the General management settings. On the Samsung Keyboard settings page, tap and enable the Keyboard toolbar option. On the General management settings page, open the Samsung Keyboard settings. 2 Images Close After enabling the Keyboard toolbar, you have access to Samsung Pass in the Samsung Keyboard. To open Samsung Pass from the toolbar, open the keyboard using a text input—a chat or Google search, for example—and tap the Pass icon in the toolbar above the characters. After you tap the Pass icon, you must biometrically authenticate to see your saved credentials. Tapping the username, password, address, or note in the Pass window pastes that information into the text field you are editing. Close

If the Pass icon is not there, tap the three dots on the right side of the toolbar, then find, tap, hold, drag, and drop the Pass icon from beneath the toolbar into the main toolbar area.

2 Images

Close

Too many passwords

Samsung phones continue to dominate the ranks of our best Android phone picks, partially because of excellent hardware and partially because of OneUI and the robust software ecosystem that comes with it. Whether you choose to use Samsung Pass or not is up to you, but it's certainly handy to know it's there if you need it.

If you're not much of a Samsung person, or you use a phone from any of the dozens of other manufacturers out there, Google has its own password manager just for you.