Samsung preloads a plethora of apps on the best Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. Many of them are useful, while some are similar to Google's offerings with the Korean giant's take on it. Samsung News is one such app that imitates the functionality of Google Discover but with the company's set of enhancements. Formerly known as Samsung Free, below is everything you need to know about Samsung News and what makes it different from Google Discover.

What is Samsung News?

Samsung News is a content aggregator service that highlights important news based on your preference and location. The content is surfaced from a curated list of partners like Bloomberg, USA Today, Politico, New York Post, The Daily Beast, Vice, USA Today, and more. In many ways, Samsung News works similarly to Google Discover, though unlike the latter, it has Podcasts and Following tabs. From the latter, you can follow and customize the content sources you like.

In its previous iteration, Samsung News was known as Samsung Free. But, given the low uptake, the Korean smartphone maker rebranded the service in April 2023. With Samsung Free, you could also access the Watch and Play tabs to view recommended videos or play suggested games.

3 Images Close

However, these two features were given the boot as a part of the revamp. You must now use the dedicated Samsung TV Plus app to stream on-demand and live TV for free on your Galaxy device. Previously, this content was available through Samsung Free.

One of the key features of Samsung News is Daily Briefings. You can set the service to deliver morning and evening briefings, giving you an overview of the top headlines and news. A team of experienced news editors curates this briefing.

Samsung News is available in beta to Galaxy device users in the U.S. and Canada. In other regions and on older phones and tablets, the service is still known as Samsung Free. If Samsung News isn't available in your region, use Samsung Free. So, you can enjoy content from Samsung TV Plus and from the Watch tab or play games recommended in the Play tab. Still, there's a way to bypass this restriction.

How to turn on and turn off Samsung News on your Galaxy phone or tablet

Samsung News is accessible from the left homescreen panel of your Galaxy phone. Depending on how you set up your device, you might have replaced Samsung News with Google Discover. You can bring back the Samsung News homescreen panel. Alternatively, if you aren't a fan of Samsung News, you can turn it off.

Pinch in using two fingers on your Samsung phone's homescreen to enter overview mode. Scroll to the left homescreen panel. To turn off Samsung News and Google Discover, turn the toggle at the top to Off. To turn on the Samsung News panel, ensure the toggle is set to On. Then, select Samsung News. 2 Images Close

If you have a non-Samsung phone, you can get rid of the Google Discover page.

How to customize Samsung News

If you like Samsung News, you might want to customize the news topics, sources, and content it displays. This is simple once you know where the options are located.

Open Samsung News on your Galaxy phone. Tap the 3-dot menu button in the upper-right corner. Select Settings from the menu that opens. To customize the news topics, tap Manage news topics. You can then select the categories, like politics, business, and tech, that you want to follow. For managing new sources, head into the Manage news sources option and select the publications from which you want to see content suggestions. 2 Images Close You can set podcasts to automatically download in Samsung News by customizing the options from the Download settings under Podcasts. Close

How to access Samsung News outside the U.S. or Canada

Samsung News is in beta and currently only available in the U.S. and Canada. However, accessing the service from other parts of the world is possible. Here's how.

Download and install the latest Samsung News APK for your Galaxy phone from APKMirror. Find the Samsung News shortcut in the app drawer. Long-press the icon and select i. Tap Samsung News settings. Scroll down and select About Samsung News. Repeatedly tap the Samsung News banner. 2 Images Close When asked for a password, enter Carnival+1107. This gives you access to the app's developer settings. Head into the menu. Tap Country Preset and select USA as the region. 2 Images Close

Head back to your Galaxy phone's homescreen. Bring up the Recent apps menu and swipe up on the Samsung News card to close the app. Next, restart your phone and open Samsung News to use it.

Give Samsung News a try

Make sure to give Samsung News a shot before dismissing it. While it started as a Google Discover clone, the service has evolved over the years and could become a great alternative to Google Discover for many. But if you aren't fond of Samsung News, you can turn it off like other Samsung apps on your phone.