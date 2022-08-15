Samsung Care Plus is an extended warranty provided by Samsung. It's an optional addition to your Samsung phone, and most people might skip it to avoid paying the extra fees. After all, if you have a case and a screen protector, you're safe from everyday mishaps.

It might seem an attractive choice if you're planning on upgrading to a brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4. These expensive devices with unique screens are more vulnerable to damage, so an insurance policy can quickly come in handy here.

However, just because you have a new foldable or flagship Samsung phone doesn't mean the plan might be the best option. In this guide, we break down exactly what's in Samsung Care Plus and whether you should consider subscribing.

What is Samsung Care Plus?

Samsung Care Plus covers nearly every Samsung device available. Essentially, it saves you money if you need to replace or repair your device if it suffers accidental damage. (A more expensive plan includes loss and theft protection.) You can expect a convenient and speedy replacement or repair if your device is damaged.

What does Samsung Care Plus cover?

Samsung Care Plus is designed to cover the various accidents that may occur during regular use, such as drop damage, spills, or cracked screens. While not all repairs and replacements are free (more on that later), it provides a hefty discount and also covers all shipping fees involved in repairing or replacing your device.

In addition to the fee for repairs and replacements, Samsung Care Plus limits the number of repairs and replacements you can claim. Under the plan, your device can be repaired or replaced up to three times a year. While these services charge a fee, mechanical breakdowns or hardware failures are free and have no repair or replacement caps.

You can also subscribe to Samsung Care+ with Theft & Loss, which, as the name suggests, covers theft and loss in addition to the above services.

In case you're confused about whether something does or does not count as "accidental damage," here are the main things not covered by Samsung Care Plus:

Intentional damage or misuse

Acts of God or natural disasters

Loss and theft (if you're not subscribed to the Theft & Loss upgrade)

Damage caused by modification to the device

Cosmetic damage

Neither Samsung Care Plus nor Samsung Care Plus with Theft & Loss extends to covering chargers or accessories.

How much does Samsung Care Plus cost?

For both plans, Samsung splits its pricing into four tiers. The mobile devices fit into these plans as follows:

Device Tier Pricing for Samsung Care+ (USD) Pricing for Samsung Care + with Theft & Loss (USD) Devices Tier 1 $3 $7.99 A51, A51 5G, A52 5G, A53, XCover Pro Tier 2 $5 $12.99 Note 9, Note 10, GS 9, GS 9+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite, S20 FE, S21, S21 FE 5G, S22, A71 5G Tier 3 $8 $16.99 S10 5G, S10+, S20 5G, S20+, S20 Ultra 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, S22+, S22 Ultra, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G Tier 4 $11 $17.99 Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Under Samsung Care Plus, you'll pay $99 or $29 for replacement and repairs, respectively, for all Tier 1, 2, and 3 phones. Tier 4 phones are subject to a $249 charge for both services.

The Samsung Care Plus website claims Tier 4 phones are subject to the same fees as the earlier tiers. However, this is a mistake as the contract specifies a $249 charge for Tier 4 phones.

Samsung Care Plus with Loss & Theft is identical to the base plan for replacement and repairs. For lost or stolen phones, you're charged $149 at Tier 1, increasing to $229, $269, and $499 for the subsequent tiers.

How long does Samsung Care Plus coverage last?

Both plans have a max lifetime of 36 months, and you can cancel your subscription at any time. In addition, Samsung Care Plus comes with an option for a 24-month plan on a single payment. This costs $49, $99, $149, or $239 depending on your tier, making it a cheaper option than the monthly fee, albeit with shorter coverage.

To file a Samsung Care Plus claim, call 1-866-371-9051 or head to Asurion.com/Samsung. After you file a claim, you're instructed on what to do next.

If you haven't bought a Samsung device yet, you have the option to purchase Samsung Care Plus during checkout. If you have a Samsung phone, there are two ways to subscribe:

Through the Samsung Members app. This app should be preinstalled on your Samsung phone, but you can also download it from the Play Store.

Through the Samsung Care Plus website. You'll need your device's IMEI number to register through the website.

If you want to cancel your Samsung Care Plus subscription, you have a few options. You can either:

Call 1-866-371-9051 (this line is open 24/7)

Head to My Subscriptions at the Samsung website

at the Samsung website Email departmentc@asurion.com

If you cancel within 30 days of subscribing, you will receive a full refund.

Is Samsung Care Plus worth it?

Whether to get Samsung Care Plus or not relies on many factors. It might be a good option if you're particularly accident-prone and own one of Samsung's foldables. However, owners of budget Samsung phones that wrap their device in a protective screen or case might not need to bother. That being said, Samsung Care Plus gives you peace of mind, a relatively inexpensive subscription fee, and affordable replacement costs.