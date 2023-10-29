Our smartphones have become so advanced that calls have almost become a secondary feature, with most of us relying on texting for our conversations. While texting is great for asynchronous conversations, calls are still the way to go if you want real-time conversation.

That's not an option for people who are hard of hearing or have speech difficulties. RTT or Real-time text solves this issue by allowing people to text in real-time. In this guide, we explain the RTT feature, how to activate it on Android smartphones, and how to use it in different situations.

What is the RTT call feature?

Real-time text or RTT is an accessibility feature on iPhone and Android that allows people with hearing or speech disabilities to converse in real time with text. When you make a call with RTT, instead of speaking, you type your text, and it instantly shows up on the other person's screen.

If both people are typing simultaneously, the text appears on both phones in real time. The best analogy for this feature that you might have experienced in real life is using real-time collaboration in Google Docs. While the underlying technologies are different, the experience is similar.

What makes RTT different from instant messaging apps

While instant messaging apps like WhatsApp or iMessage instantly deliver messages, they don't show what the other person is typing in real time. The conversation is asynchronous, and the other party can answer your text any time they want.

In Real-time text calls, the text is visible as you type. So, if you make a mistake and correct it, the other party sees your mistake and correction in real time. Also, since the conversation happens in real time, like a phone call, both parties are actively engaged in conversation and reply instantly.

How to turn on RTT calling on your Android or iPhone

RTT feature is not turned on by default on your smartphone. To use this feature, you must activate it using the accessibility features of your phone.

Activate RTT calling on Android

Here's how to turn on the RTT calling feature on your Android device.

Launch the Settings app on your Android smartphone and tap Accessibility settings. Click the Real-time text (RTT) option. 2 Images Close Choose the Visible during call or the Always visible option. Close

Selecting the first option shows the RTT calling option only when you are on a call. Selecting the Always visible option means the RTT calling option is available when you open the dialer app on your Android phone.

Activate RTT calling on iPhone

The steps to turn on RTT calling on iPhone are similar to Android. Here's how you do it.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone and tap the Accessibility option. Tap the RTT/TTY settings. 2 Images Close Turn on the toggle for the Software RTT/TTY option. Close

What is TTY and how to use it

While turning on the RTT calling on your device, you may have noticed a feature called TTY. TTY stands for teletypewriter, and it is the predecessor to RTT calling. TTY uses an external teletypewriter device that connects to your phone. Users can use this to type the response and read the incoming messages.

RTT has several benefits over the outgoing TTY feature. According to the FTC website, Real-time text calling is more reliable, allows for real-time typing, and gives users access to more characters to use in conversation.

If you have an old phone that doesn't support the RTT feature, you can still use TTY. Here's how you can activate it on your Android device.

Open the Settings app and tap to open Accessibility settings. Go to the TTY settings. You can choose from four options, as shown in the screenshot. 2 Images Close

TTY Off: Turns off the TTY feature.

Turns off the TTY feature. TTY Full: Activates typed text responses on both sides.

Activates typed text responses on both sides. TTY HCO: You type text while the other person speaks.

You type text while the other person speaks. TTY VCO: You speak out loud while the other person responds with text.

One benefit of RTT over text messaging is that it allows you to connect to businesses, government agencies, and emergency services. To connect to emergency services using RTT, all you do is dial 911 in RTT mode.

This feature makes emergency services accessible to people with hearing or speech disabilities and allows everyone to connect to emergency services without speaking. If you are in a situation where speaking out loud can be detrimental to your safety, use the RTT feature to connect to 911.

To connect to government agencies or businesses, you can use the Relay service. People who are hard of hearing or have speech impediments can connect to the relay service by dialing 711. An operator picks up their call and connects them to the desired service.

RTT or Real-time text calling explained

That is all you need to know about RTT or Real-time text calling features. While this is an accessibility feature aimed at hearing or speech-impaired people, we explained how we all can benefit from this feature. If you liked this guide, you may also enjoy our piece on the RCS messaging service.