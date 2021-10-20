By now, you know them, you’ve bought them, you love them. Roborock is a hit with our readers, helping you all clean your homes with some help from their innovative family of robotic vacuums. To better understand how Roborock got its start, as well as where it’s headed next, we chatted with the company’s founder Richard Chang. Here’s what he had to say.

Q: When and by whom was Roborock founded?

I (Richard Chang) founded Roborock in July 2014, together with a few of my business partners.

Q: What was the motivation behind Roborock’s founding?

We were excited with the prospect of contributing to the field of home automation, specifically in robot vacuums. We saw the opportunity to disrupt the playing field with a top-notch offering that would properly navigate around complex home environments while also cleaning them thoroughly.

I had actually tried out multiple robot vacuums prior to founding Roborock, but none of them were very convincing. The products back then shared similarities in terms of their poor navigational capabilities, which ultimately contributed to subpar cleaning performance, among other factors. Even worse, they would often get stuck in the middle of a cleaning session. The overall reputation of robotic vacuums suffered due to these failures.

This kind of behavior isn’t what customers would expect from an intelligent robotic vacuum, especially since the point of having an automated cleaning machine hinges on not needing to rescue it, or having to clean up after it because it didn’t do a good job picking up dirt.

At that point, our thought process was simple: Create a product capable enough to work on its own, and help reduce the unnecessary time customers would spend cleaning up their floors.

Q: Why did Roborock choose to specialize in robotic vacuums?

My expertise is in mapping and navigation. Prior to Roborock, I worked on a mapping service app — Baidu Maps, which is the equivalent of Google Maps in China. I never thought I’d one day bring this navigation tech to homes all around the world, but here we are!

Q: Roborock makes several handheld vacuums, too. What was the motivation behind adding non-robotic vacuums to the lineup?

At Roborock, we are constantly working to offer different cleaning solutions tailored to the unique needs of each home, person, and lifestyle. We understand that handheld cordless vacuum cleaners are an almost essential cleaning device to many, and we see the opportunity to leverage our tech and know-how for building robot vacuums and apply it to handheld products.

In our first foray into the handheld lineup, we wanted to address specific constraints in the handheld vacuum space, namely weight and battery life. Our solution is a lightweight, compact handheld vacuum that is also powerful and long-lasting. To achieve this, we did something no other manufacturers have done — we incorporated lithium polymer battery technology directly into our products. This is the same battery system found in drones, where weight, compactness, and battery life are critical to the user experience. Our handheld solutions can be used independently or as a complement to robot vacuums, especially by allowing our customers to reach hard-to-clean areas, from ceilings to shelves, vehicles, sofas, and even beddings!

Q: Does Roborock plan on staying within the vacuum tech space, or do they have any plans to expand into other product segments?

Yes, apart from our current focus in domestic-use robot vacuums, we are also working on commercial robot vacuums, which can be used in office buildings, airports, warehouses, factories, and so on. Again, we’ll build these around the basis of great navigation, so customers should expect these products to be intelligent and precise, thanks to a rich array of sensors.

We believe this new product line will help us serve even more people with different needs. For example, businesses will now have a reasonable alternative to clean and disinfect their properties instead of hiring a third-party service to do it.

Q: Looking ahead, what are Roborock’s goals for the next 10 years?

To be completely honest, 10 years is too far out. Our immediate focus is to effectively establish ourselves as the “go-to” brand for vacuums and home cleaning solutions.

We have identified fast-growing markets — such as Southeast Asia — where we’ll be working hard to build our brand presence over the next couple years.

We’ll also zero in on how to best serve our existing customers, whether through continuous product refinements that we push through new firmware updates, or by carefully listening to their needs and experiences. As a relatively newer brand, we want to quickly learn and improve.

Other than that, our principles remain the same: Focus on delivering innovative, high-end solutions that will boost the quality of life for our customers around the world.

