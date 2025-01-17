The TikTok ban has been looming in the US since last year. January 19th is the official date for when TikTok leaves the app stores. It's only days away, and people have begun jumping to alternatives that fulfill the same purpose. One app that people have swarmed to is RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu, or Little Red Book. RedNote is China's closest answer to Instagram.

Despite the sudden surge in popularity, RedNote is not a 1:1 alternative for TikTok. Still, it does a great job of filling a similar niche to what TikTok users look for in a social media app. The app is only available for working Android phones, tablets, and iOS devices. But what is RedNote, and is it a good alternative to the soon-to-be-banned TikTok? Why is the app spiking so high up as the most downloaded free app in the App Store? We are here to answer your questions and explain what the Mandarin social media app is all about.

What is RedNote, and where did it come from?

RedNote is a free Mandarin-dominated app. It has short-form video content and image-centric posts, much like on Instagram. The layout is also similar to Pinterest. The app was published in 2013 as a shopping-focused app, the "Hong Kong Shopping Guide." Since then, the app has gone through many forms and iterations, resembling what we'd see in a social media app. Posts are primarily about food, pets, and ordinary people.

According to Reuters, RedNote was co-founded by Miranda Qu, its current president, and Charlwin Mao, its CEO, in 2013 in Shanghai. It targeted Chinese tourists looking for recommendations outside the mainland. Shareholders of RedNote include big names, such as Alibaba, Tencent, Singapore state investor Temasek, and venture capital firms GSR Ventures, DST Global, and GGV Capital.

A report by NPR indicated that RedNote took the top spot for the free apps chart on Apple's App Store. The market intelligence firm Sensor Tower told NPR that RedNote is also the top-ranked social app on the Google Play store on Wednesday (January 15th, 2024).

"A person close to RedNote told Reuters that more than 700,000 new users joined in just two days. The New York Times reported that more than 100,000 people joined a live group chat hosted by a user named TikTok Refugee Club on Tuesday."

Currently, RedNote has more than 300 million monthly active users and has surpassed $1 billion (USD) in profit. Reuters has also reported that Mao has a wealth of 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) while Qu has a fortune of 12 billion yuan ($1.6 billion). The app appears to be one of China's biggest social media platforms and will remain there for a while.

How do you sign up for RedNote?

RedNote is available on Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and App Store. However, the app is in Mandarin, so signing up can be tricky. Once you've downloaded the app, you must register for an account using your phone number, Apple ID, or Google/Facebook. The app will ask you to provide personal information such as your age, gender, and interests before using it.