While you have ample accessories to protect your Pixel phone, watch, tablet, or foldable, an unfortunate incident can break down your hardware in no time. Hardware defects, software glitches, or unexpected water damage can ruin your Pixel experience, especially when it's your primary device to get through a busy day. Your Google Pixel has a one-year manufacturer's warranty, and you can purchase Preferred Care to extend the warranty and enjoy hassle-free repairs.

Samsung and Apple offer extended warranty plans that offer comprehensive coverage on iPhone and Galaxy devices. With Preferred Care plans, Google is up there with industry leaders to offer extended warranty on Pixel smartphones, tablets, foldable, and Pixel Watch models, often known as top smartwatches.

What is Preferred Care?

Preferred Care extends your Pixel device's standard warranty with additional perks. When you buy an eligible Pixel device from the Google Store or a retail partner like Best Buy, you have the option to purchase Preferred Care. The Preferred Care plans are available in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico regions.

You can add Preferred Care at checkout or enroll within a month from your purchase date. As for the payments, you have two options. You can start with Preferred Care Monthly Coverage, which is renewed every month, or go with an upfront plan and pay for an additional year.

The Preferred Care benefits vary by your Pixel device, and restrictions apply. Check your state-specific coverage documents to learn about the Preferred Care benefits, limitations, and exclusions. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

What does Preferred Care cover?

An active Preferred Care plan comes with the following benefits for your Pixel device.

Accidental damage

If you have pets or little ones running around all the time, Preferred Care gives you peace of mind during accidental damage. It covers drops, durability issues, liquid damage, spills, dents, and display cracks.

Device breakdowns

It's another neat add-on that justifies the Preferred Care purchase. As long as your Pixel device is enrolled, Preferred Care covers the mechanical and electrical failure after Google's warranty expires. Whether your Pixel device has battery life problems, camera glitches, or a buggy microphone, you are eligible to replace broken parts without a hassle.

Nationwide repair centers

Google offers repair centers nationwide. The tech giant partnered with Assurant to handle repairs and replacements. It's a Google Store partner to manage your Pixel's mechanical or electrical breakdown claims.

Instant replacements

If your device can't be located, Google will replace your eligible device. When your claim is approved, the company dispatches your device the next business day.

Eligible devices for Preferred Care

Preferred Care is exclusively available for the following devices:

Google Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Tablet

Google's new Pixel Fold

New Google Pixel 8 series

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 5 series

Pixel 4 series

Pixel Slate

Pixelbook

Pixelbook Go

You can sign up for up to 60 months with monthly automatic renewal. However, the monthly plans are only available for Pixel 6a and newer devices. You can get automatic renewal for up to 36 months for older items. Although Fitbit comes under Google, Preferred Care doesn't extend to Fitbit wearables. The original Pixel Watch isn't eligible for Preferred Care​​​​​.

Preferred Care coverage and service fee

You can start with a two-year plan or go with monthly installments. The pricing differs from one device to another. For example, the two-year plan starts at $249 and $12 a month for Pixel 8 Pro (60-month maximum). The one-time fee for screen repair and accidental damage also varies based on your device model. Go to Google's official website to check the Preferred Care coverage price for every eligible Pixel device.

There isn't a limit on mechanical breakdown claims. However, you can only claim up to two accidental damages in a 12-month period. Go to the same web page to check claim limits for every Pixel device.

How to buy Preferred Care

Go to the Preferred Care management page and find your eligible device. Add Preferred Care, select Review, and buy it. After you complete the Preferred Care transaction, Google Store generates a new order and sends a confirmation email.

How to start a Preferred Care claim for your device

You can file a Preferred Care claim on your phone or the web. Visit mydeviceprotect.com and file a claim using your phone's IMEI or serial number. Or, call Assurant at 877-406-4372 and share your credit or debit card to file a claim.

Enjoy hassle-free repairs on your Pixel device

Whether you should purchase Google Preferred Care depends on several factors. If you have a history of accidental device drops and falls, Preferred Care is a no-brainer for your premium device. Google gives you peace of mind for a relatively affordable subscription plan.

If you don't want to go with Google's extended warranty, look elsewhere. There's no shortage of third-party options on the market. You can also get a phone insurance plan from your carrier. Check our dedicated guide to learn which Android protection plan is best.