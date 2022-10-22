Pixel Call Assist is Google's name for a group of assistive calling features mostly exclusive to Pixel phones via the Phone app. While all the features are available on the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, many older Pixels — and some other Android phones — have some of the features; we've listed device availability for each service to make things easier.

These features are designed to remove most of the annoyances of making or receiving phone calls. From transcribing automated phone menus to estimating your wait time when you're on hold, they make your phone calls more convenient than ever. This article will break down what features are included in Pixel Call Assist, region and device restrictions, and how to use them.

Hold for Me

Availability

Pixel 3 and later.

US, Australia, and Canada.

Nobody likes waiting on hold. Unfortunately, no amount of technology will ever remove the torture of listening to hold music for an indeterminate amount of time. Hold for Me removes a significant part of this annoyance by allowing you to put down your phone while you're on hold.

When the AP team tested this feature, we found that some phones wouldn't show the Hold for Me option despite fulfilling the requirements.

When activated, Google Assistant will notify you when you come off hold via a push notification. Tap the Return to call button to rejoin the call. Never used it before? Our guide can get you started with Hold for Me.

Call Screen

Availability

All Google Pixel phones plus select Android phones.

Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US.

Call Screen does just what it says on the label. If an unknown number calls your phone, your phone will inform you who is calling and why before you pick up the phone. You can also set it to hang up on robocalls or spam calls automatically.

Call Screen will not work if your phone is connected to Bluetooth headphones.

To activate Call Screen, open your Phone app's Settings menu. Tap Caller ID & Spam and toggle all the switches on.

Wait Times

Availability

Google Pixel 3a and later

US only

English language

Wait Times is a simple but handy feature. When put on hold, it will estimate the time you will be waiting. Combined with Hold for Me, you'll never worry about being on hold again. This feature is on by default, so you don't need to do anything to view your wait times.

Direct My Call

Availability

Google Pixel 3a and later

US only

English language

Listening to automated menus is frustrating, so Direct My Call transcribes the options and displays them on your phone's screen. To choose an option, tap a button. This feature is enabled by default, but you can disable/enable it by tapping Direct My Call within the Phone's Settings menu.

Clear Calling

Clear Calling will reduce background noise in your call. The feature should be released in the coming months and we'll update our post when it's available.

Avoid everyday frustrations with Pixel Call Assist

Pixel Call Assist is one of the best reasons to buy a new Pixel phone. If you can't justify the Google Pixel 7's or 7 Pro's price, grab the Google Pixel 6a, the best budget phone we reviewed.