One of the areas where even the best Android phones lag behind is the Apple ecosystem. Although a lot has improved in the Android ecosystem world in the past few years, it's still nowhere in the league of iOS. The obvious culprit is device fragmentation, which has also been the cause of other problems for Android, such as software updates. To contest the MacBook-iPhone integration, Microsoft launched Phone Link (formerly known as Your Phone), which gets most things right.

For starters, connecting an iOS device to a MacBook allows you to take calls, reply to text messages, transfer files instantly using AirDrop, and more directly from your computer. While Phone Link lacks some of the perks of the MacBook-iPhone integration, it's the closest Android users will get to a Windows-Android ecosystem.

What is Phone Link?

Released in 2018, Phone Link connects your Android device to a Windows PC via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing you to receive or send texts, phone calls, and images from your computer. To use the app, download its companion app, Link to Windows, from the Google Play Store and set it up. Here's how to install and set up Phone Link.

How to set up Phone Link

If Phone Link isn't installed on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC, install it from the Microsoft Store. Once done, here's how to set it up.

Head to the Play Store and install the Phone Link app. Close On your Windows PC, go to Start and launch Phone Link. Click Get started. Open the Link to Windows app on your Android device. Close Click the I have the Link to Windows app ready checkbox and click Pair with QR. Launch the Link to Windows app on your phone and scan the QR code. Once done, tap Continue and allow permission for the app to run in the background. 2 Images Close Grant all the permissions like Phone, Media, and SMS, and start using the app.

What can Phone Link do?

Once connected, the app shows notifications and photos, allowing you to make and receive calls and text messages from your Android device. You can also wirelessly mirror your device to your PC on supported Samsung devices.

Set the device to DND, vibrate, and control music

Want to turn on DND on your phone, but the phone's too far from reach? Click the DND button to activate your device's Do Not Disturb mode. Clicking the Sound button cycles through Vibrate and DND modes. You can also play/pause and skip the current track using the audio player.

Send and receive calls and text messages

It's easy to send and receive calls and text messages via the Phone Link app. Just head to the calls section to reveal the dialer and call history. Similarly, you can go to the messages section to reply to existing messages or send a new message.

Whenever someone calls you, a call screen appears in a window on your computer, from which you can hang up calls, put them on hold, mute, or take calls on your phone. The app eliminates the need to have your phone beside you all the time. Or you could pick up one of the best wireless headphones, like the Sony WH-1000XM5, which supports dual-device connectivity.

App mirroring, file sharing, and cross-device copy-paste

If you own a Samsung flagship, you're in for a treat. Cross-device copy-paste is a highly appreciated feature in the Apple ecosystem, and now Samsung users can take advantage of the same. Similarly, App mirroring allows you to use apps from your phone on your PC. Lastly, with file sharing, you can drag and drop stuff from your phone to your PC or vice versa to share files seamlessly. It's a bummer that some of the best features are reserved for Samsung flagships only. We hope Microsoft makes these accessible to all Android devices in the future.

Save photos to PC

There may be times when you want to transfer photos from your Android device to Windows PC, but the process can be tedious. The Images tab on Phone Link shows you the last 2,000 screenshots or images you took on your phone and allows you to save them on your Windows PC.

Phone Link is a boon for Android users

Everything about Phone Link is great, except for the Samsung-exclusive features. The app should be installed if you're running Windows 10 1903 build or above. If you're running Windows and Android devices, Phone Link is worth trying out. The app is also great for those with shorter attention spans and helps them focus on work rather than getting distracted by their phones, like how Bedtime mode on Android helps you sleep better.

If Phone Link doesn't seem like your cup of tea, try one of the best open source apps, such as KDE Connect. While its UI isn't anywhere as good as Phone Link's, functionality-wise, it packs features like remote input to control your PC's mouse cursor remotely, send files from Android to Windows and vice versa, an option to send copied texts from your phone's clipboard to the PC, and the ability to play/pause/skip media playing from Android to Windows and the other way around. The app is also relatively easy to set up. Just download the KDE Connect app on both Windows and Android, launch them, and the setup is straightforward.