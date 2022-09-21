Scammers try to get to you through any means necessary, including your phone. Even if you're armed with one of the best Android phones and its built-in protections, scammers can still reach you. Many are familiar with spam calls about your car's extended warranty, but they may also text you to steal your information.

Let's look at what these so-called "phishing texts" are and what you should about them.

What are phishing texts?

Phishing texts, sometimes referred to as "smishing," are texts meant to gather information from a victim. The goal of these messages is to steal money from the person they targeted. The texts can seem like they're from the government, a debt collector, or your bank. They may also promise you a prize such as a gift card, free trip, or debt relief.

Scammers often ask for usernames, passwords, PINs, or other sensitive information. The texts may contain links or may instruct you to respond with the requested information. The links could also install malware on your device to get access to your information.

These text messages are usually easy to spot due to a few abnormalities. Scam messages are often irrelevant and have misspellings, poor grammar, or odd use of capitalization and emojis. These messages are usually from a number you don't know and require you to act with urgency.

What should you do about phishing texts?

If you receive a text asking you to click a link or send information, do not do it. Reputable and legitimate companies will never ask for your information over text. This is an easy way to tell the text is a scam. If it's from a company such as your bank, and you're worried it could be legit, contact the company to confirm whether the text message was real or not.

If you determine the text is a scam, you can prevent them from reaching you again. The best way is to block the number that sent you the message. If you use Google Messages and receive a text from a new number, it may prompt you to report a text as spam and block the number. If it doesn't prompt you, click the three dots in the upper-right corner, tap Details, and select Block & report spam.

If you use a different app to text, there is likely a similar methodology to block someone. Your carrier may have a dedicated app to deal with spam calls and texts. There are also apps in the Play Store designed to help deal with these spam texts.

Keep yourself safe while texting

If you receive a text that looks odd and asks you for personal information, do not answer it. Verify if the information is legit and if it's not, block the number. To keep safe, learn about the different types of phishing scams and how you can prevent them.