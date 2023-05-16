NFC, or near-field communication, has been a common acronym on tech devices for years, but we don't blame you if it's gotten lost in all the tech jargon. NFC technology, often denoted by an "N" logo, has become a critical technology for all phone users. Since COVID-19, it's grown even more important as a contactless method to interact with devices. Here's how it works and everything you need to know about the state of NFC.

What's NFC?

NFC is a wireless communication technology that allows devices to automatically link up and talk to each other when in close proximity. It has a very short range and typically works best when devices are only an inch or two away from each other. NFC tech comes in a variety of forms but is known for its simplicity, ease of use, and affordability.

Active vs. passive NFC

NFC tech can be either active or passive. Active NFC technology can send and receive data but requires a power source and additional hardware. Passive NFC technology, usually found in NFC "tags," are simple coils with a microchip that doesn't need power to work but can send information to active NFC sources. Active and passive NFC technology often work together.

Do Android phones have NFC?

Usually, yes. Mobile devices of all kinds come with NFC technology, and it's been a common feature for years. Some phones, like Samsung phones, may indicate NFC technology with a small logo. Phones may also have an NFC section in the settings where you can enable or disable the feature. It's not limited to Android, either. iPhones, tablets, smartwatches, and laptops also come with the technology. But don't confuse NFC technology with specific applications, like the now-defunct Android Beam.

Close

Why is NFC important?

The way NFC transmits data is very secure, and the limited range means your device won't make unwanted contact with NFC-compatible hardware. That makes it ideal for enabling quick scans to exchange important data. Any time you see a "swiping" feature where users can pass their phone over a device to complete a process, it probably uses NFC technology.

NFC works well and is popular because it's relatively easy to include in the manufacturing process. It can be quickly added to all kinds of existing technology or things we carry around, like cards. The automation combined with frequently-used devices like card readers makes it convenient. It also uses little (or no) battery life.

How is NFC used in the 2020s?

You can find NFC technology at work in many industries. Some of the most common examples include:

Accepting mobile payments in a contactless format . You can swipe your phone to use Google Pay or Apple Pay, for example, as enabled by Square and a variety of other transaction brands. Many credit or debit cards include NFC tags for similar benefits. You can find this technology at point-of-sale systems and also in public transportation and venues for authentication and payments.

. You can swipe your phone to use Google Pay or Apple Pay, for example, as enabled by Square and a variety of other transaction brands. Many credit or debit cards include NFC tags for similar benefits. You can find this technology at point-of-sale systems and also in public transportation and venues for authentication and payments. Quick data transfers . Phones may be able to share contact information, URLs, or other types of data with a simple tap or by passing phones near each other.

. Phones may be able to share contact information, URLs, or other types of data with a simple tap or by passing phones near each other. Tracking items . Valuable or important items may include NFC tags so that they can be quickly scanned and identified. This helps track shipments accurately, with more capabilities than RFID, or Radio-Frequency Identification, identify stolen items, and more.

. Valuable or important items may include NFC tags so that they can be quickly scanned and identified. This helps track shipments accurately, with more capabilities than RFID, or Radio-Frequency Identification, identify stolen items, and more. Gaming . While NFC doesn't have a lot of gaming applications, there's one big one: Nintendo's Amiibos, action figures that come with NFC technology that can link profiles and let gamers carry a little bit of their character information around.

. While NFC doesn't have a lot of gaming applications, there's one big one: Nintendo's Amiibos, action figures that come with NFC technology that can link profiles and let gamers carry a little bit of their character information around. Setting up other devices . If you're unboxing a router, smart speaker, or other consumer devices for the first time, it's likely that you'll find instructions to use an NFC link to connect your phone and set up devices. It saves time compared to something like a QR code.

. If you're unboxing a router, smart speaker, or other consumer devices for the first time, it's likely that you'll find instructions to use an NFC link to connect your phone and set up devices. It saves time compared to something like a QR code. Linking to NFC-enabled smart devices. Smart devices, like smart locks, can be controlled more securely than Bluetooth. We also see some NFC use in smartwear to transmit basic information.

Does NFC have any downsides or privacy issues?

NFC is limited to short-range connections and can only handle small amounts of data. You can't use it for any type of streaming like Bluetooth or internet connections such as Wi-Fi. It's good at what it does, but its scope is limited.

Privacy and security are more complex issues. NFC's limitations also make it safer to use than other wireless technologies. Plus, data can be encrypted before it's transferred via NFC payment, which is what most mobile wallets do, so even if data is picked up via eavesdropping hacks, it doesn't do any good.

However, there are concerns about hackers using near-range readers to pick up NFC chip information without owner consent. For example, someone may be able to bump into you in a crowd and scan one of your NFC credit cards in your pocket or upload a malware link onto your phone. In practice, we don't see this happening much. Hackers need to know where your wallet or phone is at a glance and need to linger near your pocket long enough to establish an NFC connection. This isn't an ideal way to steal data. But theoretically, it could be a problem because of NFC's automatic nature.

If you're worried about NFC hacking, turn off the most active NFC features with settings on your phone.

Where is NFC headed for the future?

Most obvious applications of NFC-enabled devices are already in use, like payment terminals. But since everyone carries an NFC reader, brands are watching for more possible uses, especially if it helps them stand out from the competition. That includes:

Interactive store displays and automatic ordering in brick-and-mortar establishments.

Linking maps or guides in tourist locations.

Confirming identities at forums or in schools.

UV sensors that tell you when to stop tanning.

More remote control in smart devices, like swiping your smartwatch at a light switch to turn on lights.

Now you're NFC-ready

The next time you swipe to pay with a digital wallet or card, you'll know the technology at work behind the feature. Since it's typically encrypted and short-range, you can use NFC connections without worrying about privacy issues. If you haven't adopted contactless payment or sign-in methods before, check out how easy it can be with your mobile phone.