Smartphones are considered multimedia devices. They allow us to stream shows, play games, and surf the web at a moment's notice. However, many background services that may or may not be vital to your device experience are running. Some of those services are controlled by a Mobile Services Manager (MSM), a preinstalled app that manages your device silently without your knowledge. Even the most affordable Android phones aren't immune to these preinstalled apps. In this guide, we discuss what a Mobile Services manager does and why it's used in the first place.

What's the purpose of a Mobile Services Manager?

Let's start with the basics of why you might have a Mobile Services Manager preinstalled on your Android device. An MSM app is typically deployed on devices from a wireless carrier store or website. But they can be built into the Android operating system, depending on the model. Still, you'll likely see them from phones purchased directly through T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, or AT&T. As with carrier-specific devices, you get many preinstalled apps and services unique to that wireless carrier. They each have their own.

The MSM app is there to silently download, update, and install all of those carrier-specific apps without you touching a thing. It also allows the wireless carrier to manage the features on your device. In theory, this ensures your device runs at peak performance by keeping it up to date, but it may not always work out that way. Having an MSM app can be intrusive since the carrier can use it to install apps you don't want, which can be a pain to deal with.

Since bugs, glitches, and errors exist, running these services in the background can cause more harm than good. Aside from potentially being intrusive, an MSM app can make your device performance choppy, crash the system, or negatively affect your overall battery life. Ideally, you want your device experience to be bug-free, but you may not have a say. It's up to your wireless carrier to properly manage the MSM app to keep things running smoothly, and you may have to wait for them to fix problems in some cases.

Can you deactivate the Mobile Services Manager app?

The answer varies since many wireless carriers, Android device manufacturers, and model types exist. Some devices allow you to turn off or completely uninstall the Mobile Services Manager app. You can go into the Settings app and locate the section where it shows your installed apps, then search for "mobile services manager." Open the app listing and remove it using the built-in system uninstaller method. However, the more likely story is that you either can't find the app or can't remove it using conventional methods.

You might have to turn on the Show system apps option in your settings menu, but it still may not appear for some afterward. There's a simple method to locate a hidden MSM app that doesn't involve using ADB commands or rooting your device. You can view a complete list of your system apps using the Solid Explorer File Manager app. After it's installed, locate the Mobile Services Manager app and remove it from your device.

To find a hidden MSM system app on your device, do the following:

Install Solid Explorer on your Android device from the Google Play Store. Open the app, then scroll through the intro page or choose Skip. Check the box to accept the license agreement, then tap Done. Tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner. Go to the Applications section. Tap System apps. Scroll down or search mobile services manager. Select the app entry on the list. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Choose System info. Remove or deactivate the app from your device.

Sometimes, the wireless carrier prevents you from touching the MSM app using the built-in app uninstaller method. There's no guarantee that you can turn off or uninstall the MSM app from your device without tapping into the power of ADB commands or having full root access.

A Mobile Services Manager can be useful

Having a wireless carrier control, update, or install apps on a device in the background has advantages for the average user. In practice, managing these apps and features in the background sounds like a good idea, but that may not always sit well with everyone. Wireless carriers are sometimes known for being sneaky by installing extra apps without your knowledge. But you can remove the MSM app from your device if it becomes too much to handle. It's worth a shot to stop the carrier-specific background services in their tracks.

To optimize your Android device experience further, you can safely freeze unwanted apps or bloatware using on-device ADB commands. Wireless carrier devices have too many preinstalled apps, and this method can clean out the clutter.