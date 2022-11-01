Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has caused quite a stir on the social media platform. From the immediate firing of executives to a surge in hateful conduct, the drastic changes coming to the platform have led many to discuss leaving the platform for Mastodon.

Mastodon shares some similarities with Twitter but can confuse those looking to leave the blue bird behind. So what is Mastodon, and how does it work? Let's explore.

What is Mastodon?

Mastodon is an open-source microblogging alternative to Twitter. Rather than a centralized platform, Mastodon consists of independent, user-managed servers. Users are based on one server but can interact freely with others.

Mastodon shares quite a lot of similarities with Twitter. You can tag users, share media, and follow other accounts. The two main differences between both platforms are the independent servers and the chronological feed of Mastodon.

Anyone can create a server on Mastodon, and it's yours to operate how you wish without worrying about whether a tech billionaire thinks he'll have a crack at "fixing" your platform.

Most social media platforms don't use a chronological feed. YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter all use an algorithm to determine what you see when you open them. The intent is to provide people with the most relevant information, but no algorithm is perfect. Conspiracy theories and misinformation can easily hit a platform's front page, and content creators often find the algorithm limits how many of their followers see their content unless they pay a fee.

Mastodon forgoes this with a chronological feed. You'll see posts in the order in which they were shared and only from people you follow. There are no algorithms or ads to influence what you see.

How does Mastodon work?

2 Images

Close

Each server is owned, operated, and moderated by its community. But running a server costs money. Rather than external financing, Mastodon generates funds through crowdfunding.

Servers are run individually, but they're not separated from the whole network. Users can follow and interact with users on any server. The only way you won't see content from a server is if it's set to private. It's a bit like as if every subreddit wasn't ultimately controlled by Reddit.

Now, you're probably wondering about moderation. When someone creates a server, they'll set the rules and moderate the content. Mastodon provides them with the tools to do so, but it's the users responsible for keeping orderly conduct on their server. You won't have to worry about it suggesting harmful content, and you'll only see content from those you follow on your homepage, keeping everything dialed to your interests.

How do I use Mastodon?

2 Images

Close

When you join Twitter for the first time, it'll ask you about your interests and suggest some accounts for you to follow. From there, you can start informing the world of your opinions immediately. Everyone can see your tweets; all you have to do is put your thoughts out there.

Joining Mastodon is a little different. You'll first have to join a server (or create one!). These are usually themed around a location or topic, but there are plenty of generic ones to start off with. Find one that suits what you post about the most (e.g., climate change, cats, flower picking) and join it. The server will inform you of all its rules before you join. Don't fret too much about this, as you can still chat and follow people from other servers. Think of this server as a college dorm; while you'll interact with others in the building the most, you can easily go out and meet people from different buildings.

Creating a post on Mastodon is much like on Twitter. You have a 500-character limit for text posts, and you can attach media, polls, and a content warning if needed. You can then share them with the community or just with your followers.

Should you switch to Mastodon?

Mastodon might seem complicated, but you don't need to understand the technical jargon to use it. If you're coming from Twitter, you'll feel right at home with Mastodon's layout.